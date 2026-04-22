Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Alfa Matrix will release Unter Null’s “The Rise From Ruin (and the Ritual of Becoming)” on June 26, 2026 as a limited double-CD digipak with an extended booklet, and as a download via Bandcamp. The set revisits the early Erica Dunham period of the project and is available now as a digital pre-order on Bandcamp and as a physical pre-order through the Alfa Matrix Store.

At the centre of the release is “The Failure Epiphany”, the Alfa Matrix album that helped launch Unter Null’s early dark electro and industrial profile. The second disc expands that period with material from the EPs “Sick Fuck”, “Sacrament”, and “Absolution”, plus remixes by Noisuf-X vs. X-Fusion, Manufactura, T3chnophobia, Aslan Faction, Grendel, KiEw, Terrorfakt, and C-Drone-Defect.

The release holds 34 tracks in total.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-rise-from-ruin-and-the-ritual-of-becoming-deluxe-edition" rel="noopener">The Rise From Ruin (and the Ritual of Becoming) (Deluxe Edition) by UNTER NULL</a>

About Unter Null

Unter Null is the solo project of American musician Erica Dunham, founded in 1998 in Seattle, Washington. Initially rooted in power noise and harsh electronics, the project evolved into aggrotech/dark elektro through early self-released material and live dates in the early 2000s. Unter Null’s first full-length album, “The Failure Epiphany”, arrived in 2005 via Alfa Matrix (later re-issued with bonus material), following club traction around “Your Nightmare” and “Sick Fuck”. Touring in the U.S. and Europe followed in 2005–2006.

On December 25, 2008, a house/studio fire destroyed Dunham’s recording equipment and jeopardized work then in progress. Despite the loss, files were recovered and Unter Null released “Moving On” in 2010 (Alfa Matrix), including expanded editions and international versions. Dunham later relocated for a period to Hamburg, Germany, before activity shifted again to the U.S. Pacific Northwest. The project continued sporadic releases and remixes through the 2010s. She also worked on her more atmospheric side project Stray in that period.

In 2025, Unter Null returned with new studio material through Alfa Matrix, including the single “Coming Up To Breathe” (April 4, 2025) and the EP “You Made A Monster” (July 25, 2025). The EP features remixes by C-Lekktor, Leaether Strip, and Frontal Boundary and is distributed digitally via Bandcamp and other platforms. Unter Null also contributed remixes and collaborations in 2025, including featured work connected to Frontal Boundary.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)