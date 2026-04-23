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Flesh Field has revealed the bonus track “Hegemony”, a new collaboration with Tom Shear of Assemblage 23, on April 23, 2026. The track is tied to the physical edition of “On Enmity”, the new album by Ian Ross’ US orchestral industrial project, and is included on the bonus CD of the limited deluxe 2CD artbook edition due on May 22, 2026 via Dependent Records.

According to Ian Ross, “I wanted to have some cool remixes but also exclusive tracks for the deluxe edition of ‘On Enmity’.” He added that Tom Shear “did not ‘only’ come up with excellent lyrics but he also contributed his awesome voice to our track.” The standard digital edition of “On Enmity” was released on February 20, 2026, while the physical deluxe version is being issued as a limited 48-page hardcover artbook with two CDs and seven exclusive bonus tracks. This deluxe edition is limited to 500 copies.

Ian Ross handled all instruments and production. Colin Ross appears on backing vocals on “Indestructible” and “A Boy Named Resurrection”. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Ross at Deadwyre Studios in Northern Virginia, mastered by Da5id Din at Corrosive Audio in San Francisco, with artwork by Nico Janse van Rensburg and layout by Clint Carney and Nico Janse van Rensburg.

<a href="https://fleshfield.bandcamp.com/album/on-enmity-deluxe-edition" rel="noopener">On Enmity (Deluxe Edition) by Flesh Field feat. Assemblage 23</a>

About Flesh Field

Flesh Field was formed by Ian Ross in Columbus, Ohio, in 1996, with Ross as the current member and Rian Miller and Wendy Yanko as past members. The band name refers to a term Ross coined to describe the psychological defence mechanisms of rape victims.

The debut album “Viral Extinction” was released in 1999, followed by “Redemption EP” in 2000 and “Belief Control” in 2001. “Strain” followed in 2004.

Ross ended the project in 2011 after the self-released “Tyranny Of The Majority”. Later, Flesh Field tracks surfaced in other media: “Beneath Contempt” appeared in HBO’s “True Blood”, while “Uprising” was used in the end credits of the 2023 film “The Mill”.

Flesh Field returned with “Voice of the Echo Chamber” on November 3, 2023, then followed it with “Voice of Reason” on April 26, 2024.

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