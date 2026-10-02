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Chicago industrial dance band My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult released “The Reincarnation of Luna” on 2 October 2001 through SleazeBox Records, the band’s own label, distributed by Invisible Records. The album turns 25 this year.

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult recorded and mixed the album at Starlust Studios in Los Angeles, with Buzz McCoy producing. Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy wrote all twelve tracks, performed with the Bomb Gang Girlz, and Chris Greene handled mastering. The tracklist runs:

“Radio Silicon” “The Untouchable Class” “Hour of Zero” “The Kult Konnection” “Girl Without a Planet” “Temptation Serenade” “Bettie” “Flesh Playhouse” “Heelz Afire” “Jungle of Love” “Asylum Disciple” “Theme De Luna”

“The Reincarnation of Luna” was My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult’s first release on their own SleazeBox Records imprint, following “A Crime for All Seasons” (1997) on Red Ant Records. The band released a companion remix set, “Golden Pillz: The Luna Remixes,” and a live album, “Elektrik Inferno,” in the same period. In 2007, the band re-recorded and remixed the album for Rykodisc under the title “The Resurrection of Luna,” adding “Ocean of Hate,” “Hallowed Be My Name” and a remix of “Temptation Serenade.” The original 2001 version remains available through the band’s own site.

About My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, often shortened to Thrill Kill Kult or TKK, formed in Chicago in 1987. Groovie Mann (born Frankie Nardiello) and Buzz McCoy (born Marston Daley) met that year while touring with Ministry and began recording music for an unfinished art film of the same name. Wax Trax! Records released the completed songs as a three-track EP, and when it sold well, the full-length “I See Good Spirits and I See Bad Spirits” followed in 1988.

“Confessions of a Knife…” (1990) became one of Wax Trax!’s best-selling releases, and “Sexplosion!” (1991) pushed the band toward a more psychedelic house and disco sound while drawing attention from Interscope Records, which signed the band and released the alternative-radio single “Sex on Wheelz.” “13 Above the Night” (1993) and “Hit & Run Holiday” (1995) followed on Interscope before the band parted ways with the label in 1996. “A Crime for All Seasons” (1997) came out on Red Ant Records, and “The Reincarnation of Luna” (2001) marked the start of the band’s own SleazeBox Records imprint, distributed by Invisible Records.

Rykodisc later became the band’s home, reissuing its back catalog alongside the rarities set “Dirty Little Secrets,” the mash-up album “Diamonds & Daggerz” (2004) and the long-shelved “Gay, Black and Married” (2005). SleazeBox partnered with Italy’s Rustblade label in 2009, issuing “Blood + Dope + Sin + Gold” (2008), “Death Threat” (2009) and “Sinister Whisperz” (2011), and Side-Line covered the band’s 2020 “Sinister Whisperz” retrospective installment, “The Rykodisc Years.” Buzz McCoy has also remixed tracks for KMFDM, Pigface and other acts, and recorded as Excessive Force with KMFDM’s Sascha Konietzko.

The band has contributed songs to film soundtracks including “Cool World” (1992), “The Crow” (1994), in which members also appeared performing in a nightclub scene, “The Flintstones” (1994), “Showgirls” (1995) and “Baseketball” (1998). My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult toured the US in spring 2026 with support from Heavy Halo, as Side-Line reported at the time, continuing to perform a catalog that this October marks the 25th anniversary of “The Reincarnation of Luna.”

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com