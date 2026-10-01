Patriarchy shares video for ‘Lilylicker’ from ‘Appendices’

Patriarchy released an official video for “Lilylicker,” a track from the EP “Appendices,” out 7 August 2026 as a companion to “Manual for Dying.”

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Los Angeles duo Patriarchy released an official video for “Lilylicker” on 29 September 2026. The track is the second song on the EP “Appendices,” released 7 August 2026 as a companion to the band’s 2025 album “Manual for Dying.”

<a href="https://patriarchy.bandcamp.com/album/appendices" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Appendices by Patriarchy</a>

The track opens on a low synth line and a steady kick drum, with Huizenga’s vocals half-whispered through the verses. The arrangement hardens into an industrial-techno beat partway through, with distorted guitars entering on the chorus. Patriarchy describes its own sound as “snuff pop,” a mix of metal, synthpop, punk and dance music.

“Appendices” runs five tracks: “Bite Marks,” “Lilylicker,” “Servile,” “Ode (to an Apprehensive Tyrant)” and “Hate Fuck.” Huizenga and English wrote, performed, produced and recorded all five themselves. AJ English mixed “Lilylicker” and Enyang Urbiks mastered it. Witch Club Satan adds backing vocals on “Servile.” The EP is also out as a limited 12-inch clear vinyl edition of 300 copies, shipping around 1 November 2026, alongside digital formats on Bandcamp and streaming services.

Patriarchy’s video for ‘Lilylicker’

Patriarchy directed the “Lilylicker” video itself, with cinematography by Hazel Hill McCarthy. Huizenga appears in a white gown holding lilies, then in a pink dress with chains and a metallic corset with gold wings; AJ English, also known as The Drummer, holds a skull and wears white wings. Huizenga’s son also appears in the video.

The crew had to relocate the shoot outdoors to the hills above Los Angeles after the original studio balked at the concept and at having a child on set. Huizenga said the move improved the result: “A lot of the things that went ‘wrong’ ultimately added to the beauty of it, like having to shoot outside, where moths kept flying in front of our lenses.”

On the project’s name and intent, Huizenga commented: “Patriarchy has never been about perfection, it’s about realizing we are the last remnants of human existence before AI enslaves us all; that’s why the project is called Patriarchy after all.”

About Patriarchy

Patriarchy formed in Los Angeles as a collaboration between Actually Huizenga and Andrew Means, who met when his band 3TEETH played a show at Das Bunker and offered to work with her in the studio between tour dates. Huizenga had been focused on filmmaking after a prior solo album, “Predator Romantic,” but the sessions with Means led the two to release the songs and build a band around them. Patriarchy released its debut album, “Asking for It,” on 8 November 2019 through Dero Arcade.

The band built on that start with “The Unself,” released 26 August 2022, and “Manual for Dying,” out 19 September 2025 and trailed by the singles “Boy on a Leash,” “New Way” and “Die Like Everyone Else.” Patriarchy’s current lineup pairs Huizenga with AJ English, known as The Drummer. The band’s videos, including the earlier live performance clip “No Touch Torture,” are staged and directed largely by Huizenga herself.

“Appendices,” the band’s companion EP to “Manual for Dying,” draws on Oscar Wilde, the Marchesa Luisa Casati, the emperor Tiberius and the Manson family as reference points. “Lilylicker” is the second single pulled from that EP, following “Servile,” and its video is Patriarchy’s newest visual release.

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