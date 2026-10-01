Delerium release their 16th album “Exaudire” on 22 January 2027 via Metropolis Records, on CD and limited oxblood double vinyl, led by “Into the Light”.

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Canadian electronic duo Delerium release their 16th studio album, “Exaudire”, on 22 January 2027 via Metropolis Records. The album arrives on regular CD and as a limited edition double vinyl pressed on oxblood-colored vinyl in a deluxe gatefold sleeve.

The title “Exaudire” is Latin for listening, hearing and being heard. Metropolis Records describes the album as moving between the tangible and the dreamlike, built from electronic textures, expansive atmospheres and guest vocal performances. Side-Line previously reported on the album’s lead single, Into the Light, which embeds portions of Diamanda Galás’s 1986 recording “Deliver Me from Mine Enemies: IV. Ε Ξελόυ Mε (Deliver Me)” from her album “The Divine Punishment”.

<a href="https://delerium-official.bandcamp.com/album/exaudire" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Exaudire by Delerium</a>

‘Exaudire’ tracklist and guest vocalists

The 12-track “Exaudire” features five different guest vocalists across its running order, confirmed via the album’s Bandcamp listing: “Higher Power” (feat. Mimi Page), “Into the Light” (feat. Diamanda Galás), “Dream Palace” (feat. Magic Wands), “Buried Light” (feat. Mimi Page), “Apocalypse” (feat. Inna Walters), “Stolen” (feat. Phildel), “Into the Unknown” (feat. Jaël), “Multiplying Zero” (feat. Inna Walters), “Chasing the Wind” (feat. Mimi Page), “Exaudire”, “Had to Go” (feat. Jaël) and “Litany” (feat. Mimi Page).

Mimi Page is an American singer-songwriter and composer who has released four full-length albums since 2011. Magic Wands, a dream pop trio from Los Angeles, are also signed to Metropolis Records, with the albums “Switch” (2023) and “Cascades” (2025). Jaël, a Swiss singer, previously collaborated with Delerium on the 2003 EP “After All” and the album “Chimera”. Inna Walters, based in Nashville, already appeared on Delerium’s 2023 album “Signs”. Phildel is a classically trained English singer, pianist and songwriter from London.

Delerium songs have previously appeared in the films “Brokedown Palace” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”. “Silence”, the duo’s 2000 collaboration with Sarah McLachlan, was more recently heard in the BBC drama “Industry”. Side-Line also covered Peter Murphy and Boy George’s 2026 Delerium remix of “Let the Flowers Grow” and Restless Mosaic’s tribute track referencing the project.

About Delerium

Delerium was founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 1987 by Bill Leeb and original collaborator Michael Balch. Rhys Fulber later joined as Leeb’s main songwriting partner. Both Leeb and Fulber built their reputation in the electro-industrial group Front Line Assembly, and Delerium initially served as an outlet for dark, cinematic ambient soundscapes distinct from that project’s harder industrial sound. Early albums “Faces, Forms & Illusions” and “Morpheus” appeared in 1989.

Through the 1990s, Delerium’s sound evolved from industrial electronics and ambient trance toward song-based electronic pop built around guest vocalists, a shift marked by 1994’s “Semantic Spaces”, which introduced a rotating cast of female singers on largely downtempo songs, a format the duo has used on every album since. “Karma” (1997) established Delerium’s more danceable side, and “Poem” (2000), produced with Chris Peterson, included “Silence” featuring Sarah McLachlan, which reached worldwide chart success and won a Juno Award in 2000.

After the Leeb-Fulber reunion album “Chimera” (2003), Delerium continued through “Nuages du Monde” (2006), “Music Box Opera” (2012), the atmospheric “Mythologie” (2016) and “Signs” (2023), the latter featuring Inna Walters among other vocalists. “Exaudire” is Delerium’s 16th studio album and its first collaboration with Diamanda Galás.

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