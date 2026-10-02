Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Belgian electronic artist Franky Deblomme releases a new EP as Cubic, “Elements,” on October 2, 2026 via Alfa Matrix. The five-track digital release moves the project’s minimal electro sound into more dynamic techno territory.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/elements-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Elements EP by CUBIC</a>

‘Elements’ draws on 80s electro, 90s techno and dub techno

“Elements” draws on 1980s electro, 1990s techno in the style of R&S Records, and acid and dub techno, the reference points that have run through Cubic’s sound over the years, with Alfa Matrix noting a nod toward contemporary acts such as Bicep and Modeselektor. Opening track “Future Past” and the two versions of “BangBang,” a Detroit edit and a Chicago edit, push the EP toward a more dancefloor-oriented, energetic direction. “A Fish” and “Chord Memory” keep the minimal sequences, vintage electronics and repeating patterns that recur through Cubic’s releases.

‘Elements’ EP tracklist

“Future Past” (4:31) “BangBang” (Detroit edit) (4:26) “A Fish” (4:35) “Chord Memory” (4:55) “BangBang” (Chicago edit) (4:10)

The EP is a digital release, available as a download via the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp page, with streaming included, at up to 24-bit/44.1kHz.

About Cubic

Cubic is the electronic project of Belgian artist Franky Deblomme, also known for his earlier work as 808 Dot Pop. Deblomme signed Cubic to Alfa Matrix and released the project’s label debut EP, “Alphabet Hymn,” on March 9, 2021. The five-track EP combined vintage Dusseldorf synth influences, Berlin techno, 1990s Manchester rave and EBM, built entirely on hardware synthesizers and effects at Deblomme’s Bong 13 studio, and included a remix by label mates 808 Dot Pop. Later that month, Cubic reworked an earlier 808 Dot Pop album into “The Cubic Temperature,” released March 26, 2021 with an exclusive Bandcamp megamix bonus track.

Cubic’s debut album, “The Cubic Alphabet,” arrived on June 18, 2021. The project continued with the EP “Phonic Lessons Part 3” on December 7, 2021, then the singles “Exit – Frankfurt” on April 7, 2022 and the four-track “Exit – Ghent” on June 29, 2022, each tied to a specific city’s electronic scene. The EPs “c64” (September 18, 2023) and “c128” (December 6, 2023), both referencing Commodore home computers, preceded the album “Back To Basic,” released on Alfa Matrix on June 4, 2024 with a Kraftwerk-indebted sound made using the first Belgian-made drum computer (Modor DR2) and synthesizer (Modor NF1).

Cubic released the vinyl EP “EFM01 (Black)” in an ultra-limited run in June 2025, then the digital EP “EFM02” in October 2025 and the rework album “Back To 808” in December 2025. The twin EPs “CB-708” and “CB-128,” revisiting “Back To 808,” came out in February 2026. “Elements,” out October 2, 2026, is Cubic’s newest EP on Alfa Matrix.

VERIFICATION LOG

sl-search.py run: 31 results for “CUBIC” – reviewed; no existing Side-Line article found for the “Elements” EP specifically (confirmed also via live WP REST search across posts of any status for “cubic elements”)

Prior Side-Line coverage confirmed and used for chronology: “Belgian electronica project Cubic joins Alfa Matrix and releases label debut EP ‘Alphabet Hymn'” (March 9, 2021), “Belgian electro act Cubic reshapes latest 808 DOT POP album into ‘The Cubic Temperature'” (March 26, 2021), “Belgium’s dark electronics act Cubic presents…debut album ‘The Cubic Alphabet'” (June 18, 2021), “Belgian electronica act Cubic lands new EP: ‘Phonic Lessons Part 3′” (December 7, 2021), “Belgian electronica act Cubic returns with ‘Exit – Frankfurt’ EP” (April 7, 2022), “Cubic pays tribute to…’Exit – Ghent'” (June 29, 2022, described there as a 4-track single), “…Franky Deblomme aka Cubic returns with ‘c64’ EP” (September 18, 2023), “Cubic hits back with ‘c128’ EP” (December 6, 2023), “Cubic goes ‘Back To Basic’ with brand new Kraftwerkian album” (June 4, 2024, verified directly), “Cubic issues ‘EFM01 (Black)’ vinyl EP” (June 2025), “Cubic launches digital-only ‘EFM02’ EP” (October 2025), “Cubic drops 808 Dot Pop rework album ‘Back To 808′” (December 2025), “Cubic revisits the ‘Back to 808’ album with the twin EPs ‘CB-708’ and ‘CB-128′” (February 2026)

Bandcamp source verified directly (alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/elements-ep): full tracklist, format (digital, streaming+download, 24-bit/44.1kHz), release date (October 2, 2026), full release description, Bandcamp item_id 2621738636 used for the embed

Discogs: artist page confirmed (discogs.com/artist/8278302-Cubic-8), real name Franky Deblomme confirmed; full release listing did not load on Discogs, so dates were sourced from Side-Line’s own archive and Bandcamp instead

Wikipedia: no dedicated article found for Cubic or Franky Deblomme

No price or catalog number included in the body, per standing rule

Featured image: supplied directly by Bernard for this article (casual artist photo)

No em dashes used; no evaluative language outside quotes; no hype-stock words

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com