Belgian act Implant releases the 8-track EP “I’m Only Happy When You Bleed” on Alfa Matrix, previewing the album “The Kinematics Of Doubt,” out October 30.

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Belgian EBM act Implant releases the EP “I’m Only Happy When You Bleed” on October 2, 2026 via Alfa Matrix. The eight-track release previews the band’s fifteenth studio album, “The Kinematics Of Doubt,” due October 30 on the same label.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/i-m-only-happy-when-you-bleed-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">I’m Only Happy When You Bleed EP by IMPLANT</a>

‘I’m Only Happy When You Bleed’ is the second single from ‘The Kinematics Of Doubt’

The title track is the second song revealed from “The Kinematics Of Doubt,” after lead single “Underneath The Neon Lights.” Built on a 3/4 rhythm, it pairs evolving electronic layers and a shifting pulse with lyrics centered on control, cruelty and forced submission.

The EP extends the single into an eight-track release. “Information Systems” opens the record with a long-form soundscape built entirely from spoken samples about the mythology of computing. “The Insider” addresses privileged knowledge and how much of what people take as fact is actually interpretation or assumption. “Pills (in f sharp)” reworks the album track “Pills” into a different key, turning its “I want more pills” refrain into both a chant and a comment on the pursuit of quick fixes. “Underneath The Neon Lights” also appears on the EP.

Three remixes of the title track close the release. New York act Crash Course In Science turns the song into a club-oriented dance track. People Theatre take it in a more melodic direction before a detuned lead takes over. Belgian label mate Aiboforcen contributes a version Alfa Matrix describes as distinctly Aiboforcen’s own while staying rooted in Implant’s sound.

‘I’m Only Happy When You Bleed’ EP tracklist

“Information Systems” (3:16) “I’m Only Happy When You Bleed” (4:00) “Underneath The Neon Lights” (4:55) “I’m Only Happy When You Bleed” (Crash Course In Science remix) (4:39) “Pills (in f sharp)” (4:00) “I’m Only Happy When You Bleed” (People Theatre vein remix) (5:32) “The Insider” (4:33) “I’m Only Happy When You Bleed” (Aiboforcen remix) (4:12)

The EP is a digital release, available as a download in MP3 and FLAC via the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp page, with streaming included, at up to 16-bit/44.1kHz.

‘The Kinematics Of Doubt’ follows on October 30

Side-Line previously reported on “The Kinematics Of Doubt” in Implant sets 15th album ‘The Kinematics Of Doubt’ for 30 October on Alfa Matrix. The fourteen-track album is issued on CD and digital and includes “I’m Only Happy When You Bleed” alongside “The Observer Effect,” “Underneath The Neon Lights,” “Pills,” “Civilization,” “Sanity,” “Framed,” “Transaction Failure,” “Are You Crying?,” “Talking In Your Sleep,” “Beyond The Code,” “No Apologies Required,” “On TV” and “Wounds.” Implant and Llumen launch their respective albums together on November 20, 2026 at mOtown in Sint-Joost-ten-Node, Belgium.

About Implant

Implant is the electro-industrial project Len Lemeire started in Belgium in 1996. The debut CD single, “Fun,” credited to Lemeire alongside Geert Machtelinck, was pressed in a numbered edition of 1,000 copies that year. The project’s catalogue spans harsh EBM, industrial dance, electro-pop and dark synth across releases including “Implantology,” “Audio Blender,” “The Productive Citizen” and the EP “Fading Away,” closing most releases with the line “Did you have your Implant today?”

Implant released the free download single “The Drive” in December 2023. The twelfth studio album, “The Chaos Machines Part 1 – No More Flies On The Windscreen,” followed in May 2024. Lemeire discussed its modular-synth approach and a duet with Noemi Aurora in Implant interview: ‘Embrace chaos through the machines!’. The trilogy continued with the limited vinyl EP “The Chaos Machines Part 2 – Scratching The Surface” in September 2024 and closed with the album “Judging Sinners – The Chaos Machines Part 3” on February 7, 2025, again featuring Noemi Aurora and covered in Exclusive interview with Implant judging all those sinners.

“The Kinematics Of Doubt,” Implant’s fifteenth studio album, follows on October 30, 2026. “I’m Only Happy When You Bleed,” out now as an eight-track EP, is the second single revealed from the record.

VERIFICATION LOG

sl-search.py run: 63 results for “IMPLANT” – reviewed; no existing Side-Line article found for “I’m Only Happy When You Bleed” EP specifically (confirmed also via live WP REST search across posts of any status for “implant” and “only happy when you bleed”)

Prior Side-Line coverage confirmed and linked: “Implant sets 15th album ‘The Kinematics Of Doubt’ for 30 October on Alfa Matrix” (post 102809), “Implant interview: ‘Embrace chaos through the machines!'”, “Exclusive interview with Implant judging all those sinners”, “Aiboforcen interview: ‘Transcending boundaries between noise and silence…'”

Bandcamp source verified directly (alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/i-m-only-happy-when-you-bleed-ep): full tracklist, format (digital, streaming+download, MP3/FLAC, 16-bit/44.1kHz), release date (October 2, 2026), full release description, Bandcamp item_id 3495759249 used for the embed

Discogs: artist page confirmed (discogs.com/artist/73644-Implant); Discogs states formation in 1992, which conflicts with Side-Line’s own previously published “About Implant” copy (debut CD single “Fun,” 1996, numbered edition of 1,000) – the more specific, previously fact-checked Side-Line house figure was retained rather than overwritten with the unsourced Discogs year, flagged here for Bernard’s awareness

Wikipedia: no English-language article found for the band Implant

No price or catalog number included in the body, per standing rule

Featured image: supplied directly by Bernard for this article (digital-glitch treated portrait); its style matches the alt-text description already used on the existing “Kinematics Of Doubt” article’s own image

Known sl-lint.py false positive, left unchanged: one of the fourteen locked track titles quoted in the Kinematics Of Doubt tracklist sentence shares its spelling with a banned verb form, even though it is a title, not a usage of the verb – identical to the already-live “Kinematics Of Doubt” article (post 102809), which contains the same locked track title in the same construction

No em dashes used; no evaluative language outside quotes beyond the flagged false positive above

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