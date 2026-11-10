Then Comes Silence will tour Germany, France, Belgium and Denmark in January 2027 with Agent Side Grinder, behind the album “Requiem Ballroom”.

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Stockholm post-punk trio Then Comes Silence will tour Germany, France, Belgium and Denmark in January 2027 with label-mates Agent Side Grinder. The tour follows the November 20 release of the band’s eighth album “Requiem Ballroom” on Metropolis Records, previewed by the single “Bye Bye Land”.

“Requiem Ballroom” is split into two halves, “Ballroom” and “Requiem”, mixed respectively by Jon Bordon and Tom van Heesch and mastered by Svante Forsbäck. Alex Svenson produced the 12-track album himself, handling vocals, bass and synthesizers alongside drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie; Johan Lange of Agent Side Grinder guests on synthesizer on the closing track. The album follows 2024’s “Trickery” and 2022’s “Hunger”.

<a href="https://thencomessilence.bandcamp.com/track/bye-bye-land" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bye Bye Land by Then Comes Silence</a>

Then Comes Silence will play eight dates with Agent Side Grinder:

January 8 – Hamburg, Germany

January 9 – Detmold, Germany

January 10 – Oberhausen, Germany

January 12 – Chambéry, France

January 13 – Liège, Belgium

January 14 – Hanover, Germany

January 15 – Aarhus, Denmark

January 16 – Copenhagen, Denmark

“Requiem Ballroom” is available on Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp.

About Then Comes Silence

Then Comes Silence was formed in Stockholm in 2012 by vocalist and bassist Alex Svenson. Drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie later rounded out the band as a trio. Drawing on horror, the occult and classic goth and post-punk songwriting, the band built a sound and an international following that led to a deal with Metropolis Records, which has released the band’s albums “Hunger” (2022) and “Trickery” (2024) jointly with Nexilis Records / Schubert Music.

Then Comes Silence have toured extensively across Europe, North America and Latin America, sharing stages with Fields of the Nephilim, Clan of Xymox, The Chameleons, A Place to Bury Strangers, Pink Turns Blue and The Bellwether Syndicate, and playing festivals including M’era Luna, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Amphi Festival, Castle Party, Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival and W-Festival. The January 2027 dates with Agent Side Grinder, a fellow Metropolis Records act, continue that touring history behind “Requiem Ballroom”.

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