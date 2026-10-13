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Harsh noise project The Rita will see its early album ‘Possessed Nun Sleaze’ reprinted on CD for the first time on October 23, 2026, through Old Europa Cafe. The 2026 Re-Edition arrives as a digipak limited to 300 copies, carrying new artwork.

The album was one of The Rita’s first releases, originally issued in 1998 on Labyrinth Recordings in an edition of only 50 copies; the label describes it as The Rita’s first American release, following earlier Canadian cassette releases. It is counted among the recordings in which Sam McKinlay, who records as The Rita, first developed the harsh noise wall style he is now closely associated with.

Old Europa Cafe ties the reissue to its recent cassette collaboration between The Rita and The Gloria, “Sottana & Calze.” The new cover carries artwork based on The Rita’s recent drawings of a female shark attack, drawn from the murder scene in Joe D’Amato’s 1977 film “Emanuelle and the Last Cannibals”; the original 1998 release had drawn its imagery from D’Amato’s “Images in a Convent” (1979), “Play Motel” (1979) and “Behind Convent Walls” (1978). The album is dedicated to Isabella and Sister Angela. It carries two tracks, “Possessed Nun Sleaze Part 1” and “Possessed Nun Sleaze Part 2.”

About The Rita

Sam McKinlay has recorded as The Rita since at least the late 1990s, building a catalog centered on obsession and fetish, often filtered through recurring fixations such as sharks, ballet and feminine body augmentation. His early work, including “Living Dead Girl,” self-released in 1998, helped define the harsh noise wall style, built from dense, largely static layers of noise that bury field recordings and other source material beneath the surface. His catalog includes “The Nylons of Laura Antonelli,” first issued as an eight-cassette box in 2009 and reissued in 2019 as a 4CD box on Urashima, and “The Lilac Fairy,” a double LP built around the ritualized construction of a tutu with collaborators including Arlie Doyle and cellist Leila Bordeuil. McKinlay has also worked with Olivia Burr, Kristin Hayter (Lingua Ignota) and Gabi Losoncy on limited cassette releases exploring similar themes of the body and fetish objects.

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