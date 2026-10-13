October 13, 2026

Atrax Morgue gets three CD reissues on Old Europa Cafe: ‘Alive and Dead’, ‘Paranoia’ and ‘Pathophysiology’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 13, 2026

Old Europa Cafe reissues three Atrax Morgue albums on CD: “Alive and Dead,” an expanded “Paranoia” and remastered “Pathophysiology,” all out October 23.

Atrax Morgue gets three CD reissues on Old Europa Cafe: 'Alive and Dead', 'Paranoia' and 'Pathophysiology'
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Atrax Morgue, the project of the late Italian noise musician Marco Corbelli, gets three separate CD reissues from Old Europa Cafe on October 23, 2026: ‘Alive and Dead’, an expanded edition of ‘Paranoia’, and a remastered ‘Pathophysiology’. All three arrive as digipak CDs limited to 300 copies each.

‘Alive and Dead’ reprints a cassette the label originally released in 2018, which sold out quickly. The CD edition is remastered by Devi(L)s Granziera (also known as Teatro Satanico) and adds two previously unreleased live recordings in full: a performance at Sottomondo in Treviso, Italy, on October 23, 1999, and one at Urga in Tokyo, Japan, on December 3, 2006.

‘Paranoia [expanded]’ reissues Atrax Morgue’s only full-length CD on Old Europa Cafe, originally released in 2000. The expanded edition remasters the full fourteen-track album and adds two bonus tracks, both alternate versions of “Il Forcipe di Thanatos” with text by Muzakiller, a piece that first appeared on the 2017 Old Europa Cafe 7″ “Malaplacenta.” Devis G., a longtime friend and collaborator of Corbelli’s and a member of Necrofilia and Teatro Satanico, handled the remastering.

‘Pathophysiology’ first appeared on cassette in 1995 and was reissued on CDr in 2002, when the original tape was remastered at Sweet Slaughter and four previously unreleased tracks were added, two recorded in 1995 and two in 2002. The new digipak edition reprints that eight-track version.

About Atrax Morgue

Marco Corbelli, born in Sassuolo, Italy, on April 3, 1970, recorded as Atrax Morgue from the early 1990s, building a catalog of noise, industrial and power electronics work centered on a Sequential Circuits Six-Trak synthesizer. Influenced by Whitehouse, Brighter Death Now and The Sodality, he released much of his early material on cassette during the underground tape-trading scene, starting with “Black Slaughter” on Slaughter Productions in 1993. His catalog includes “Pathophysiology” (cassette, Old Europa Cafe, 1995), “Sickness Report” (CD, Release Entertainment, 1996), “Aminobenzolmessias” (LP, abRECt, 1997), “Slush of a Maniac” (CD, Crowd Control Activities, 1997) and “Paranoia” (CD, Old Europa Cafe, 2000), among other releases. Corbelli died in Castellarano, Italy, on May 6, 2007, at the age of 37. Old Europa Cafe has continued to reissue and expand his catalog in the years since, including the three editions released this October.

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