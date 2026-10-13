Fistfun, the duo of Nordvargr and Claudio Frassine, will release “Not Nice Ever” on Old Europa Cafe, a follow-up to their debut collaboration.

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Fistfun, the collaboration between Nordvargr and Claudio Frassine, will release ‘Not Nice Ever’ on October 23, 2026, through Old Europa Cafe. The album arrives as a CD digipak limited to 199 hand-numbered copies and is described by the label as a follow-up to the project’s first release.

The eight-track album runs “Hostile Scum,” “Barrage,” “Blood Mantra,” “Not Nice Ever,” “The Evil,” “Fully Charged,” “Metal Ejaculation” and “Escalation Point.”

About Fistfun

Fistfun pairs Henrik Nordvargr Björkk, known for his work in Pouppée Fabrikk, Maschinenzimmer 412 (MZ.412) and his solo power electronics and dark ambient output, with Claudio Frassine, an Italian noise musician known for the projects Mademoiselle Bistouri and North Central. “Not Nice Ever” is the duo’s second release as Fistfun, following an earlier collaboration that the label describes as the project’s “first chapter.”

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