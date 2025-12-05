Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Brussels post-punk band The Names release the digital “Procrastination” EP today, 5 December 2025, via Spleen+, the post-punk division of the Brussels-based Alfa Matrix label group. The five-track EP builds around “Procrastination”, one of the key songs from the band’s 2025 studio album “Encore!”, and appears as a download-only release on the group’s Bandcamp page, Spotify etc.. The Bandcamp version also holds a booklet in PDF format.

“Procrastination” was written in a single, fast session and was added to the recent The Names album “Encore!” almost immediately. The song later travelled “straight into a country at war”, where Kyiv-based producer Serhiy Yasko, under his Hard Facts alias, remixed it into a club-oriented remix with a darker, more driven pulse. The EP sequence contrasts this version with the album take, an alternate full-band “electric” recording, a stripped acoustic rendering and the album track “Last Train To Nowhere”, which reappears here in its original form.

“Procrastination EP” follows a run of Spleen+ releases: the 2-track single “Far From The Factories” in January 2024 and the four-track “Volume EP” in May 2024. The material then led into the full-length “Encore!“. Earlier in 2025, the band also invited external producers to rework “Procrastination”, “New World” and “Last Train” in a stem-based remix contest.

About The Names

The Names formed in Brussels, Belgium in 1978, emerging from earlier local group The Passengers. The original core featured bassist, vocalist and songwriter Michel Sordinia together with guitarist Marc Deprez and drummer/keyboard player Christophe Den Tandt, with Robert Frankson and Isabelle Hanrez as short-term members. Their debut single “Spectators of Life” appeared in 1979 on WEA as part of a push for locally produced new wave.

After a Joy Division concert at the Plan K venue in Brussels, Factory Records picked up the band. With new drummer Luc Capelle, they recorded the single “Nightshift” in Manchester with producer Martin Hannett in 1980, followed by “Calcutta” on Factory Benelux and “The Astronaut” on Les Disques du Crépuscule. The group’s first album “Swimming” arrived in 1982 on Les Disques du Crépuscule, while a John Peel BBC session from the same year was later issued as the “Radio Session 1982” digital EP.

The Names split during the mid-1980s as the first post-punk wave receded, but Sordinia and Deprez continued to work together in the project Jazz, which issued the album “Nightvision” in the 1990s. Archival releases such as “Postcard Views”, “Swimming + Singles” and the compilation “Spectators of Life” kept the early catalogue available through labels including LTM and Factory Benelux.

The band reunited in 2007 for the “A Factory Night (and then again)” event at Plan K and went on to release “Monsters Next Door” in 2009 via Str8line and “Stranger Than You” in 2015 on Factory Benelux, followed by the live album “German Nights” in 2018 and the archival set “Hidden Tracks” in 2021. From 2024 onward they are part of the Brussels-based Alfa Matrix sublabel Spleen+, issuing the single “Far From The Factories”, the “Volume EP”, the 2025 studio album “Encore!” and subsequent digital releases such as “Swimming With Brian Jones EP” and the new “Procrastination EP”.

Current line-ups list Michel Sordinia (vocals, bass), Marc Deprez (guitar), Luc Capelle (drums), Vincent Lesceux and Christophe Boulenger.

