The Fair Attempts release a new single, ‘Dial Out’ – out now

(Photography by Ville Nieminen) “Dial Out”, the new single by The Fair Attempts. Expect an industrial rock track which delves deeper into the world of The Fair Attempts, and what you can expect from the upcoming album.

Friendly Timo, the artist behind The Fair Attempts explains: “It reveals aspects of my brand behind the gas mask and the use of these protective clothings. The gas mask symbolizes personal isolation from outside influences. We all separate some part of our inner being under our shell and nurture it there. Some do it just to a greater extent than others. This is the essence of Dial Out. We end up delving inward to our inner realities and dialing out our everyday realities. A way of dialing out our emotional responses, as to adapt to our surroundings and to exist within it, without having it consuming us internally, or burning out in an outrage. A willing self-delusion.”

Here’s the video for “Dial Out”.

“Dial Out” is the second single from the upcoming album titled, “Dream Engine.” The single is available to stream on Spotify and for purchase on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://thefairattempts.bandcamp.com/track/dial-out">Dial Out by The Fair Attempts</a>

