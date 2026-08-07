Mildreda release lyric video for new single ‘Silk Skin’

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Belgian dark electro project Mildreda released a lyric video for “Silk Skin” on August 6, 2026, the latest advance single from the double album “Realities”, due August 28, 2026 on Dependent Records. “Silk Skin” opens the second disc of the release and follows earlier singles “End of the Line” and “Virtual Goddess”, the latter featuring Suicide Commando’s Johan Van Roy.

‘Silk Skin’: theme and production

Mildreda mastermind Jan Dewulf wrote and produced “Silk Skin” around the tension between longing and retreat. “This track revolves around unspoken desires and the familiar, exhausting push and pull between longing and retreat,” Dewulf said. “I wanted to transform that tension into a ritual – a feverish invocation, a dance that binds, summons, and slowly pulls you under. Musically, the heavy bass was a happy accident in the studio, one that instantly revealed the direction that I needed to take. A relentless pulse rooted in EBM, and unmistakably Belgian at its sonic core.”

Dewulf recorded, produced and mixed “Silk Skin” at Cyberflesh Loft in Ostend, with mastering by Pieter De Wagter at Equus in Vlezenbeek. The single has been cleared for immediate radio broadcast, and cover art and layout for “Realities” are by Henk Willems.

About Mildreda

Mildreda is the dark electro project of Belgian musician Jan Dewulf, who also records as Diskonnekted. Dewulf began Mildreda in the mid-1990s, drawn to the electronic body music of Belgian acts such as The Klinik, before setting the project aside to found Diskonnekted. He revived Mildreda in the 2010s, signing to Dependent Records and releasing “I Was Never Really There” in 2021 and the concept album “Blue-Devilled” in 2023. Christophe Salvatore plays live keyboards in the current line-up. The double album “Realities” follows “Blue-Devilled” as an 18-track, two-CD release on Dependent Records, featuring guest vocals from Suicide Commando‘s Johan Van Roy on “Virtual Goddess” and Constantin “Breñal” Warter of Calva Y Nada on “Rückwärts”. “Silk Skin” is the album’s latest preview ahead of its August 28, 2026 release.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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