EbE404 will release the album “Cortisol” on GIVE/TAKE on August 21, 2026, on CD and digital, with pre-orders opening August 7, 2026.

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Minneapolis-based post-industrial artist EbE404 will release its third full-length album, “Cortisol,” on CD and digital August 21, 2026 via GIVE/TAKE. Pre-orders open August 7, 2026. The album comprises nine long-form drone, noise and power ambient pieces and follows the maxi-single “Flora,” due July 31, 2026 on the same label.

‘Cortisol’ unfolds across nine tracks

“Cortisol” is described by GIVE/TAKE as a statement on the attention economy, built from reverb-soaked, multi-layered atmospheres and minimal rhythmic elements. EbE404 applies spatial mixing, interacting frequencies and phase manipulation across the record’s nine tracks. The label points to the project’s 2020 debut, “Tedium and Loss,” as a reference point for the album’s dark ambient tone. The label also states the release will not appear on Spotify, citing anti-AI marketing methods built around direct human sharing rather than algorithmic platforms.

EbE404 describes the album directly: “This album is the sound of living through fascism, the worst people in the world, the execution of empathy, and a life being shaped by algorithms and a digital universe that is utterly detached from the real world – the inevitable result of The Attention Economy. Cortisol is the stress hormone, and this work traces the rise and fall of it as one meanders between virtual and structural nightmares while finding moments of distraction and respite.

Feeling the unprecedented becoming normal and fighting to remain anchored in the real to avoid desensitization. Minneapolis has been a strange place to make art in this era, and this captures the horrors and hope of fighting back. This is for The Rebel Loons.”

GIVE/TAKE lists reference points including Coil’s “Constant Shallowness Leads to Evil” era and Throbbing Gristle’s “Third Mind Movement” era. A Bandcamp listening party with EbE404 is set for release day, August 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. CST.

About EbE404

EbE404 is a Minneapolis-based electronic project that keeps its members anonymous, working across post-industrial, dark ambient and IDM territory built around modular synthesis, Ableton Live sound design and field recordings. The project cites Coil, Nurse With Wound and Lustmord as reference points.

EbE404 released its debut album, “Tedium and Loss,” on GIVE/TAKE on October 16, 2020. The second album, “Inrush,” followed on May 6, 2022; Side-Line spoke with EbE404 that year in a Click Interview, where the project described “Inrush” as a condensed 24-hour cycle exploring the patterns and routines of daily life. A remix album, “Ripple,” arrived August 19, 2022, followed by “Dark Ice Days” on July 21, 2023.

“Cortisol,” set for August 21, 2026, arrives roughly three weeks after the maxi-single “Flora,” which previews the album with three versions of the track “Grass Time.” It is EbE404’s third full-length for GIVE/TAKE.

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