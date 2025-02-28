Laura Misch launches new single ‘Alchemy’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Laura Misch is a South London-born saxophonist, singer-songwriter, electronic producer, and field recordist. Out now via One Little Independent Records is her new single “Alchemy”. Musically she blends synthesized textures with organic instrumentation to create soundscapes.

The foundation of “Alchemy” is built around an arpeggiated synth motif, performed on a pocket piano. Initially she was inspired by an interview with Suzanne Ciani, who spoke about the sensuality of synthesizers, which made her look for the humanized side of electronic timbres. Additionally there are Marysia Osu’s harp plucks, percussion (made from shell, stone, and grain), and a bassline. Basically it’s a fusion of her previous projects “Sample The Sky” and “Sample The Earth”.

Laura explains: “‘Alchemy’ is a song about our capacity to alchemise loss into love. It’s a song to send to anyone in the depths of heartbreak or shedding an old self. The track reflects my own journey, one of transformation and healing, and invites listeners to experience that same catharsis.”

Below is the video created by Greg Barnes.

Laura Misch live dates

6th Mar – FR, Paris – Le Hasard Ludique

8th Mar – NL, Amsterdam – Bimhuis

11th Mar – NL, Utrecht – TivoliVrendenburg

15th Mar – DE, Berlin – Silent Green

18th Mar – DK, Copenhagen – VEGA

21st Mar – UK, London – Eventim Apollo (supporting Ry X)

22nd Mar – UK, Bristol – Bristol Beacon (supporting Ry X)

23rd Mar – UK, Manchester – Albert Hall (supporting Ry X)

25th Mar – UK, Dublin – 3Olympia Theatre (supporting Ry X)

About Laura Misch

Laura Misch is a London-based multidisciplinary artist, producer, singer, and saxophonist known for her fusion of jazz, electronic, and ambient music. Born on November 1, 1992, in London, England, she grew up in East Dulwich. Initially trained in violin using the Suzuki method, Laura transitioned to the saxophone at the age of 11.

Her academic pursuits then led her to study media, communication, and culture at Newcastle University, followed by biomedical science at Lund University in Sweden.

In 2016, she released her debut EP, “Shaped by Who We Knew” blending saxophone melodies with electronic production. This was followed by the EPs “Playground” (2017) and “Lonely City” (2019), both of which she self-produced.

Her debut album, “Sample The Sky”, released in 2023 under One Little Independent Records, features collaborations with various artists and incorporates field recordings, synthesizers, and saxophone. In 2024, the album “Sample The Earth” followed, which is an acoustic accompaniment to her debut album “Sample The Sky”.

