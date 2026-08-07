Aesthetic Perfection release new single and video ‘Villain Era’

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Industrial pop veteran Aesthetic Perfection released the single and video “Villain Era” on August 7, 2026 via Out Of Line Music, previewing the band’s next full-length album. The track combines danceable, upbeat industrial pop with a dark edge, built around the idea of embracing rather than resisting one’s darker impulses.

‘Villain Era’: lyrics and release context

Lyrically, “Villain Era” traces a narrator’s slow surrender to a darker side of the self, with the line “I’m slipping away, my villain is taking over” marking a point of no return. The single follows Aesthetic Perfection’s appearance at Till Fest in Leipzig, where the band played both days of the festival alongside Till Lindemann and Ministry. The group has further festival dates confirmed at M’era Luna Festival in Hildesheim and Summer Breeze Open Air, both in Germany, ahead of a headline European tour across the UK, France, Germany and Czechia in October and November 2026. Aesthetic Perfection has also been confirmed for AMPHI Festival 2027 in Cologne.

About Aesthetic Perfection

Aesthetic Perfection is an industrial pop project led by Los Angeles-born, Austria-based producer Daniel Graves, alongside Los Angeles native Constance Antoinette and New York-based drummer Joe Letz. Over a 25-year career, the band has blended industrial, pop and goth elements across seven full-length albums and numerous singles and music videos, building a loyal global fanbase and selling out headline tours across Europe and North America, including support tours with Till Lindemann. Aesthetic Perfection’s collaborators have included Sean Beavan, known for his work with Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson, Jinxx of Black Veil Brides, and Rhys Fulber of Fear Factory, and the band’s music has featured in Netflix originals and on the “Underworld: Awakening” soundtrack. “Villain Era” offers a further taste of new material ahead of the band’s next full-length release, signed to Out Of Line Music.

Related newsAesthetic Perfection and SWARM release new single 'Sorrow' Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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