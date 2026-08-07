Ductape announce new album ‘Faded Flowers’, out September 18 on vinyl and CD

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Istanbul darkwave duo Ductape will release their new album, “Faded Flowers”, on September 18, 2026 through Swiss Dark Nights, distributed by Audioglobe. The label describes the record as Ductape’s “most cinematic work” to date, built around themes of social alienation and emotional collapse.

“Faded Flowers” arrives in three physical formats: a limited edition of 500 copies on white opaque vinyl (SDNR170LP1), a limited edition of 500 copies on white transparent vinyl with mauve dots (SDNR170LP2), and a digipack CD (SDNR170CD). Both vinyl editions include a folded 60x30cm insert with band photos and full lyrics, while the CD comes with a 12-page booklet.

‘Faded Flowers’: themes and advance singles

Ductape is the project of Çağla Güleray and Furkan Güleray. On “Faded Flowers”, the duo pairs synthesizers and cold basslines with guitar lines and Çağla’s vocals, building on the image of humanity as a “field of faded flowers”: individuals worn down by repetition, isolation and conformity. The label notes the album questions modern “false gods”, from social constructs to digital identities, describing emotional survival within it as a form of resistance.

Three singles have preceded the album. “Fine” was the first, followed by the Turkish-language track “Gölgesiz”, and most recently “Obscure”. The tracklist for “Faded Flowers” is:

Figures

Fine

Obscure

Gölgesiz

Velvet Dawn

Burn

D.E.R.T.

Sad Gravity

Delilik

Last Dance

Ductape will support “Faded Flowers” with a European tour that begins in August 2026:

August 21, 2026 – Stella Nomine Festival, Germany

September 4, 2026 – Vienna, Austria (Das Lot)

September 5, 2026 – Graz, Austria (PPC)

September 11, 2026 – Marseille, France (Le Molotov)

September 12, 2026 – Paris, France (Le Petit Bain)

September 25, 2026 – Karlsruhe, Germany (Die Stadtmitte)

September 26, 2026 – Rüsselsheim, Germany (Das Rind)

October 23, 2026 – Moers, Germany (Bollwerk 107)

October 24, 2026 – Reutlingen, Germany (Takt Bizarre Festival)

November 14, 2026 – Madrid, Spain (Santuario Festival)

November 20, 2026 – Copenhagen, Denmark (Rust)

November 21, 2026 – Gothenburg, Sweden (Abyss)

November 26, 2026 – Hannover, Germany (Subkultur)

November 27, 2026 – Münster, Germany (Gleis 22)

November 28, 2026 – Bochum, Germany (Gleis 9)

November 29, 2026 – Porto, Portugal (Auditorio CCOP)

December 4, 2026 – Toulouse, France (Le Chorus)

December 5, 2026 – Belgrade, Serbia (Klub Under)

December 11, 2026 – Sofia, Bulgaria

December 12, 2026 – Skopje, North Macedonia

December 18, 2026 – Ljubljana, Slovenia (Gromka)

About Ductape

Ductape is a darkwave duo formed by Çağla Güleray and Furkan Güleray, emerging from Istanbul’s underground music scene. The project’s earlier releases include the albums “Araf”, “Echo Drama” and “Labirent”, along with “Ruh” and a live recording, “Live at Radyo Modyan”. Ductape has toured extensively across Europe and South America, building a following within the post-punk and darkwave scenes. “Faded Flowers”, out September 18, 2026 via Swiss Dark Nights, is described by the band’s label as the group’s most conceptually focused work to date.

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