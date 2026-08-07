Then Comes Silence release ‘Judgement Day’, announce album ‘Requiem Ballroom’

Then Comes Silence release “Judgement Day” on August 7, 2026, the first single from their eighth album “Requiem Ballroom”, due in November.

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Stockholm post-punk trio Then Comes Silence released the single “Judgement Day” on August 7, 2026, the first single from their upcoming eighth album, “Requiem Ballroom”, due in November via Metropolis Records. The track pairs gothic rock guitar with what the band’s label calls “an unexpected Euro-techno pulse.”

<a href="https://thencomessilence.bandcamp.com/album/judgement-day" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Judgement Day by Then Comes Silence</a>

‘Judgement Day’: a Killing Joke homage

Then Comes Silence founder Alex Svenson wrote “Judgement Day” as a tribute to Killing Joke, one of the band’s key influences. “‘Judgement Day’ was the first song I wrote for this album – an homage to our musical heroes Killing Joke. Hugo came up with the guitar sound early in the process. This song celebrates the wicked ones having a good run til their end days. In some people’s eyes, we too are rock ‘n’ rolling, beer drinking geezers that most likely will be the first to go. So be it. We had a good run,” Svenson said.

Guitarist Hugo Zombie described the track’s sound and its live premiere: “The guitar is inspired by Killing Joke and is a little tribute to Geordie. We haven’t played it live, but we will perform it for the first time at M’era Luna Festival in August. It should go well.”

The band shot a music video for “Judgement Day” in a photo studio. “We gave a performance in the photo studio when shooting the music video. It was like a regular concert with the extras dancing around the band. People seemed to enjoy being involved in the making of this video – it’s easy to dance to and has a good dynamic,” Svenson said. Drummer Jonas Fransson added a detail from the shoot: “We invited a bunch of friends to join us for the music video shoot, and one of them happens to be a 16-year-old Miniature Pinscher. He is almost completely deaf, so he didn’t mind walking around the studio while we were playing.”

‘Requiem Ballroom’: eighth album on Metropolis Records

“Requiem Ballroom” is Then Comes Silence’s eighth album and follows 2024’s Trickery. Lyrics and music are by Alex Svenson, with additional synths from Johan Lange of Agent Side Grinder on one track. The album was recorded by Jörgen Wall and Tom van Heesch; the “Ballroom” half was mixed by Jon Bordon, and the “Requiem” half by Tom van Heesch, known for his work with Rammstein and Apocalyptica. Svante Forsbäck mastered the record at Chartmakers. The cover art is by D.K. Griftegaard and Jonas Fransson, and the “Judgement Day” video was directed by Damon Zurawski.

Then Comes Silence continue an extensive European touring schedule through the autumn:

August 9, 2026 – Hildesheim, Germany (M’era Luna Festival)

August 20-22, 2026 – Torgau, Germany (Stella Nomine 2026)

September 11, 2026 – Glain, Belgium (Deux Ours)

September 12, 2026 – Rotterdam-Albrandswaard, Netherlands (Baroeg Open Air 2026)

September 13, 2026 – Rennes, France (Brewklyn)

September 14, 2026 – Paris, France (Le Chinois)

September 15, 2026 – Rezé, France (Cold Crash)

September 16, 2026 – Lyon, France (Rock N’Eat)

September 17, 2026 – Marseille, France (Le Molotov)

September 18, 2026 – Torino, Italy (Ziggy Club)

September 19, 2026 – Castelfranco Veneto, Italy (Sale Improve)

September 20, 2026 – Prague, Czechia (Subzero)

October 24, 2026 – Stockholm, Sweden (Kollektivet Livet)

Ticket information for the tour is available through the band’s website.

About Then Comes Silence

Then Comes Silence is a post-punk and gothic rock trio from Stockholm, founded by Alex Svenson in 2012. The current line-up features Svenson on vocals, bass and synths, Jonas Fransson on drums, and Hugo Zombie on guitars. Since forming, the band has released albums including “Blood” (2017), “Machine” (2020), “Hunger” (2022) and “Trickery” (2024), each named album of the month by Sonic Seducer Magazine. Musicians including Wayne Hussey of The Mission and Dani Filth of Cradle of Filth have both commented on the band’s live and recorded work. “Requiem Ballroom”, the band’s eighth album, follows “Judgement Day” and is set for release in November 2026 via Metropolis Records.

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