Engines of Aggression set new single ‘Wargames’ for September 28

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Industrial rock band Engines of Aggression release the single Wargames on September 28, 2026, through Phoenix, Arizona outfit Sonic 9 Entertainment. A private pre-release preview of the track is available now on the band’s official site. “Wargames” follows the 2025 singles “Start a War” and “Nightmare in Pain Town.”

Engines of Aggression describe “Wargames” as mixing mechanized industrial rhythms with a hard-rock edge in the vein of Rob Zombie and Static-X. The current lineup is Tripp on vocals, Ríos on guitar, Sterling on bass and Deech on drums.

The band’s own materials state that Engines of Aggression headlined the Whisky a Go Go on the mid-1990s Los Angeles club circuit, with Korn and System of a Down opening for them at the time, and that the band shared bills with Danzig and Henry Rollins.

About Engines of Aggression

Engines of Aggression formed in Los Angeles in the early 1990s around frontman Tripp Holland, who recruited guitarist Rik Schaffer, drummer Craig Dollinger and bassist Douglas Van Dyck. The band released the “Speak” EP in 1993 on Priority Records and the debut album “Inhuman Nature” in 1994, issued by Priority Records in the US and Virgin in Europe. “Inhuman Nature” was produced by Lamar Lowder, mixed and engineered by Brian Jenkens and mastered by Tom Baker. The band built a following on the Sunset Strip club circuit through the mid-1990s before a collapsed record deal and internal conflict ended that run of activity.

Engines of Aggression returned in the 2020s, relocating to Phoenix, Arizona under Sonic 9 Entertainment. The band released “The Black E.P.,” originally issued only in Japan, on June 14, 2024, produced by Steve Duda, whose credits include Nine Inch Nails, Deadmau5 and Rob Zombie. The EP’s four tracks are “New Shanghai,” “Let U Down,” “Moto Psycho” and “Go Fanatic.” The comeback continued through 2025 with the singles “Start a War” and “Nightmare in Pain Town,” both produced with longtime collaborator Lamar Lowder. The current lineup comprises Tripp (vocals), Ríos (guitar), Sterling (bass) and Deech (drums). “Wargames,” due September 28, 2026, is the band’s next single following that 2025 run.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com