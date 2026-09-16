Fernando’s Eyes releases new single ‘Room On Fire’

Fernando’s Eyes releases the single ‘Room On Fire’ on 25 September via Aenaos Records, its first new material since ‘Center Of Your World’.

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Fernando’s Eyes releases the single “Room On Fire” on 25 September via Aenaos Records, the project‘s first new material since last year’s album “Center Of Your World” and its accompanying “Bonus Tracks & Remixes”. A video accompanies the release on the same day. You can pre-save the single right now.

Fernando’s Eyes is the solo project of Fernando Honorato, singer and co-founder of Stockholm post-punk band Principe Valiente. “Room On Fire” moves with more directness than the atmospheric material on “Center Of Your World”: Honorato produced the track himself, with co-production and mix by Hans Olsson, layering programmed drums against live toms he played personally. A saxophone part by Swedish jazz musician Lina Langendorf cuts through the arrangement without turning ornamental.

Honorato describes “Room On Fire” as a song about leaving without looking back, a deliberate choice rather than a loss, with the production’s forward momentum matching that resolve.

About Fernando’s Eyes

Fernando Honorato is the lead vocalist and primary songwriter of Principe Valiente, the Swedish post-punk and darkwave band he founded in 2005. In 2025, he opened a more personal creative outlet through the solo project Fernando’s Eyes, starting with the single “A Million Times” and followed by the debut album “Center Of Your World”. “Room On Fire” is the project’s first new single since that album.

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