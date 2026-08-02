YouTube creator marceve76 reimagines a-ha’s 1985 debut album “Hunting High and Low” as if it had been recorded in the 1950s, in a 30-minute video.

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YouTube creator marceve76 has reimagined a-ha‘s 1985 debut album “Hunting High and Low” as if it had been recorded in the 1950s, complete with a mock cover picturing the trio as “The A-Has” in period suits and pompadours. The video, titled “A-Ha – Hunting High And Low, if it was recorded in the 50s,” runs 30 minutes and 20 seconds and covers the album’s full ten-track sequence, including “Take On Me.”

The video was already uploaded on November 10, 2025, and has drawn 5,345 views so far. Not a lot that is, despite being one of the better produced videos on his channel, musically speaking. The vocal performance is not Morten Harket’s, and the channel is upfront about the nature of the project, opening with a disclaimer that “voices, faces and characters have no connection to actual people”, and that “the video is an artistic and transformative work made for entertainment purposes.”

A recurring format built around AI reinterpretation

marceve76 runs a 51,900-subscriber channel built almost entirely around reimagining well-known albums as 1950s recordings, a format that leans on AI music generation, voice and style transfer. Side-Line covered the same creator’s take on Depeche Mode’s “Violator” in July 2025. The “Hunting High and Low” video sits in the same catalog alongside similar treatments of Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” Blondie’s “Parallel Lines,” David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” Led Zeppelin’s debut, Dio’s “Holy Diver” and AC/DC’s “The Razors Edge,” among others.

The full “Hunting High and Low” tracklist covered in the video, with timestamps:

“Take On Me” – 0:00 “Train of Thought” – 2:52 “Hunting High and Low” – 5:52 “The Blue Sky” – 9:09 “Living a Boy’s Adventure Tale” – 12:18 “The Sun Always Shines on T.V.” – 16:12 “And You Tell Me” – 19:44 “Love Is Reason” – 22:20 “I Dream Myself Alive” – 24:52 “Here I Stand and Face the Rain” – 27:17

About a-ha

a-ha formed in Oslo, Norway, in 1982, when vocalist Morten Harket joined songwriters Pål Waaktaar and Magne Furuholmen, who had been playing together in earlier Oslo bands. Signed to Warner Bros., the trio released their debut album, “Hunting High and Low,” on June 1, 1985, in Norway and the United States, followed by a UK and European release on October 28 that year. Its lead single “Take On Me” had first been issued in 1984 without success; a 1985 re-release, paired with Steve Barron’s rotoscope-animated video mixing live action and pencil animation, took the song to number one in 36 countries and won six awards at the 1986 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Hunting High and Low” also produced the singles “Love Is Reason,” “The Sun Always Shines on T.V.,” “Train of Thought” and the title track. The album has remained a recurring point of reference for the band’s reissue campaigns: Side-Line reported on a 6LP boxset built around the record in January 2023, and on an exclusive 1984 Demos vinyl pressed for Record Store Day 2025.

a-ha went on to release albums including “Scoundrel Days” (1986), “Stay on These Roads” (1988), “East of the Sun, West of the Moon” (1990), “Memorial Beach” (1993), and, after a 2000s reunion, “Analogue” (2005), “Foot of the Mountain” (2009), “Cast in Steel” (2015) and “True North” (2022), the latter accompanied by a documentary film. Side-Line covered the 20th-anniversary reissue of “Analogue” as a 2CD deluxe set with a first-time vinyl pressing in February 2026. In June 2025, Morten Harket revealed a Parkinson’s diagnosis, and Magne Furuholmen discussed the band’s creative process in a Side-Line interview earlier that year. “Take On Me” itself continues to draw new versions from other artists, including a 2025 dark cover by Pure Obsessions & Red Nights.

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