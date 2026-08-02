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It took the Norwegian duo Kant Kino nearly nine years to release their fourth album. Despite this lengthy hiatus, EBM fans are unlikely to have forgotten the band, as their previous full-length releases were polished, expertly crafted examples of the genre.

While EBM remains the album’s primary influence, “Echoes Of The End” also ventures into other sonic territories. The result is a compelling fusion of EBM and Electro-Pop, with occasional touches of Future-Pop. Some tracks recall the melodic approach of Assemblage 23, while the album’s darker moments evoke the early work of Skinny Puppy. At its core, however, “Echoes Of The End” remains a hard-hitting, relentless EBM record, impeccably executed and enriched with vintage-inspired synth textures. The powerful yet controlled vocal delivery perfectly complements the album’s atmosphere. We are treated to no fewer than 24 tracks, although for me the collection is ultimately defined by the irresistible “Choice.”

Kant Kino is back—and not a moment too soon. While their sound has evolved, they continue to deliver EBM of the highest caliber. (Rating:8½).

Side-Line previously covered the announcement of “Echoes of The End” in April 2026, when the album was confirmed as a digital deluxe edition and a physical 2CD via Alfa Matrix.

Listen to “Choice”:

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/choice" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Choice by Kant Kino</a>

About Kant Kino

Kant Kino is a Norwegian electronic duo from Oslo, namely Lars Henrik Madsen and Kenneth Fredstie. The project formed after they wrote a tribute track for the ElektroStat festival, after which a Bunkertracks compilation appearance led to their Alfa Matrix signing.

The duo’s debut album, “We Are Kant Kino – You Are Not”, appeared in 2010. It was followed by the “LRSBSS EP” on April 15, 2012, then the second full-length “Father Worked In Industry” on February 22, 2013. “Father Worked In Industry” was mixed and mastered by Claus Larsen of Leaether Strip. That release also produced the download singles “Just For The Comfort Of Sleep EP” on March 26, 2013 and “Ich Liebe Katarina Witt EP” on November 22, 2013.

While working toward the third album, the band previewed new material with the teaser “Life” in February 2016. While working on a new album, they self-released the Motörhead/Kraftwerk hybrid “We Are The Roadcrew (Robots)” on December 16, 2016, ahead of “Kopfkino”, which was released on Alfa Matrix on January 13, 2017.

In May 2017, Alfa Matrix built the first “Matrix:Reb00ted” volume around Kant Kino remixes. The duo later appeared on the Coldkill vs Kant Kino EP “Silent Morning” in 2018, released the Depeche Mode cover single “Pimpf and Touch Faith” in September 2019, and self-released “Enough! (Demo)” on June 30, 2022.

Kenneth Fredstie in the meantime mastered “Face The Beat: Session 3” and Kant Kino contributed “Ich Liebe Katarina Witt (Video Edit)” and “Life (No Fucking Guitars Edit)” to the Face The Beat series. They also contributed a remix for Modulo One’s “No Way to Win”, and remixed the Side-Line charity single “Ukraina” in December 2022. In February 2026, Kant Kino returned with “Rodney: End-State Variations”, followed by the fourth album “Echoes Of The End”, reviewed above.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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