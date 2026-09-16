Love Spirals Downwards’ Suzanne Perry releases ‘There’ll Be No More Promises’ EP

Suzanne Perry, the voice of Love Spirals Downwards, released the three-track EP “There’ll Be No More Promises” on Projekt Records on September 18, 2026.

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Suzanne Perry, the vocalist of 1990s dream pop duo Love Spirals Downwards, released the three-track EP “There’ll Be No More Promises” on Projekt Records on September 18, 2026. The EP is available as a name-your-price digital release on Bandcamp and through streaming and download platforms, and is described on its release page as dream pop, ethereal and darkwave.

Perry recorded the EP with multi-instrumentalist Cris Miller of the solo dream-pop project Silver Screen. The lead and title track, “There’ll Be No More Promises,” is new material; the second track is a re-recording of the Love Spirals Downwards song “Ladonna Dissima,” originally released on the duo’s 1994 debut album “Idylls”; the third is a cover of Danny Elfman’s “Sally’s Song” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Perry describes her songwriting process as “instinctively formed as an escape. I find myself captivated within the experience of honest expressionistic music brought into being from a deep introspective place.” Miller, discussing his approach to the collaboration, says he “pay[s] special attention to detail and pursue[s] a holistic approach: envisioning the entire sound first, allowing free experimentation during the process, knowing the direction of the song will be uncovered.”

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/therell-be-no-more-promises-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">There’ll Be No More Promises (ep) by Suzanne Perry</a>

Perry is scheduled to perform live at Brickbat Mansion in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

About Suzanne Perry

Suzanne Perry is the vocalist of Love Spirals Downwards, the dream pop duo she formed with guitarist and producer Ryan Lum in Orange County, California, in the early 1990s. The project released its debut album, “Idylls,” in 1994, followed by “Flux” (1995), “Ardor” (1996) and “Ever” (1999), largely on Projekt Records, building a reputation within the American dream pop and ethereal scenes alongside labels including Projekt Records. Love Spirals Downwards has been inactive as a group for extended periods since, with Perry periodically re-emerging with new recordings.

“There’ll Be No More Promises,” released September 18, 2026, reunites Perry with Projekt Records and pairs her with Cris Miller of Silver Screen. Alongside the new title track, the EP revisits Love Spirals Downwards’ own catalogue with a redesigned version of “Ladonna Dissima” and adds a cover of “Sally’s Song,” continuing the ethereal, harmony-driven sound Perry first established three decades ago.

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