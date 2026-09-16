TéMèT set new single ‘What We Are’ for 2 October

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Synthpop project TéMèT releases the single “What We Are” on 2 October 2026 on all platforms. The track leans into a Depeche Mode-inspired synthpop sound, more melodic and atmospheric than the project’s previous, darker and more energetic releases.

Lyrically, “What We Are” traces a slow unraveling, something rising to the surface that can no longer be hidden, building toward the refrain: “We become what we are.”

TéMèT has previously been featured by Side-Line and EBM.gr, and the track “Discord” was included in eLxAr’s Retro Music August compilation.

About TéMèT

TéMèT is a synthpop and darkwave duo, K1 and MYK, based in Strasbourg, France. The project’s name draws on Tem, the ancient Egyptian deity associated with the setting sun and with creation and endings, and its sound mixes a melodic, atmospheric register influenced by acts such as Depeche Mode with the darker, more energetic material in its earlier catalogue. The duo’s single “Discord,” described by its members as sitting between Depeche Mode and OMD, was released in August 2026, covered by Side-Line and EBM.gr, and later included in eLxAr’s Retro Music August compilation. “What We Are” follows as TéMèT’s next single, out 2 October 2026 on all platforms.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com