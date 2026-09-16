September 17, 2026

TéMèT set new single ‘What We Are’ for 2 October

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 16, 2026

TéMèT release the synthpop single “What We Are” on 2 October, a Depeche Mode-inspired track more melodic and atmospheric than earlier releases.

TéMèT press photo for the single "What We Are"
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Synthpop project TéMèT releases the single “What We Are” on 2 October 2026 on all platforms. The track leans into a Depeche Mode-inspired synthpop sound, more melodic and atmospheric than the project’s previous, darker and more energetic releases.

Related newsTéMèT announces new single 'Discord'

Lyrically, “What We Are” traces a slow unraveling, something rising to the surface that can no longer be hidden, building toward the refrain: “We become what we are.”

TéMèT has previously been featured by Side-Line and EBM.gr, and the track “Discord” was included in eLxAr’s Retro Music August compilation.

About TéMèT

TéMèT is a synthpop and darkwave duo, K1 and MYK, based in Strasbourg, France. The project’s name draws on Tem, the ancient Egyptian deity associated with the setting sun and with creation and endings, and its sound mixes a melodic, atmospheric register influenced by acts such as Depeche Mode with the darker, more energetic material in its earlier catalogue. The duo’s single “Discord,” described by its members as sitting between Depeche Mode and OMD, was released in August 2026, covered by Side-Line and EBM.gr, and later included in eLxAr’s Retro Music August compilation. “What We Are” follows as TéMèT’s next single, out 2 October 2026 on all platforms.

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