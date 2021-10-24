TeHÔM – Phobos (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: TeHÔM is a Croatian project founding their origins in the late 80s. When the core member of the project passed away, the project got reactivated a few years later (2010) by Miljenko Rajaković. Different albums have been released –featuring two noticeable productions on Cyclic Law. “Phobos” is the first full-length released by Zoharum. It’s a live album, which has been recorded in Wuppertal (Germany) during Phobos Festival in 2019. Notice by the way the cassette release has been released on Lithuanian label, Autarkeia.

Content: TeHÔM deals with a dark sound, which is carried by Industrial elements and Drones with some sung passages. The vocals have something of deep throat vocalists. It creates a kind of Ritual effect on top of the production, which also reveals a Dark-Ambient side. The tracklist is simply numbered from 1 to 8.

+ + + : Zoharum productions always reveal a great artwork and it’s not that different for this album, especially the inside picture totally fits with the dark sound of this live performance. The concert was directly recorded from the mixing board, which explains the great sound quality. Sound-wise there’s a true symbiosis between the different influences, but I’ve a preference for the opening cut carried by drones and the sixth cut, which is more Ambient-like.

– – – : I think a little bit more diversity would be an extra. You don’t really hear this is all about a live recording –especially right at the end, but that’s not really a point.

Conclusion: TeHÔM invites the listener to embark for an obscure and mysterious voyage throughout imaginary dungeons and cellars.

Best songs: “VI”, “I”.

Rate: 7.

