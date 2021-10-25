The Corvidae Cabal – Seeing Time (Album – Crionic Mind)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The Corvidae Cabal is another project by Scott E. Candey (Gruntsplatter and Crionic Mind label owner). He released several productions under this moniker during the past few years.

Content: The Corvidae Cabal sounds partly driven by Dark-Ambient atmospheres, but the artist also injected more influences to composition. You’ll notice some slow cadence and drones while some passages evoke a Ritual approach by the repetitive and linear loops. The album reveals 9 tracks, which are progressively built up, reaching their ultimate state of fear at the very last cut.

+ + + : I personally prefer The Covidae Cabal instead of Gruntsplatter. Both projects are driven by evil forces transposed into an obscure sound approach, but this project is more into explicit Dark-Ambient elements. But I especially like the way Scott E. Candey is empowering his composition with other elements. It creates a new dimension, which just as Dark-Ambient music is characterized by a strong visual appeal of torment and horror. I was impressed by the somewhat Ritual sounding “That Emptying Room” and the very last track “A Dehiscent Heart”, which sounds like a true apotheosis.

– – – : You have to be patient while listening to this album, the best cuts emerge in the midst and the final part of the album.

Conclusion: “Seeing Time” sounds like a dark sonic trip throughout the endless corridors of a tormented mind.

Best songs: “A Dehiscent Heart”, “That Emptying Room”, “The White Suitcase”, “Beyond The Eidolon”.

Rate: 8.

Artist & Label: www.crionicmind.org