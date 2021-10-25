The Corvidae Cabal – Seeing Time (Album – Crionic Mind)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Ritual. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: The Corvidae Cabal is another project by Scott…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Ritual.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: The Corvidae Cabal is another project by Scott E. Candey (Gruntsplatter and Crionic Mind label owner). He released several productions under this moniker during the past few years.
Content: The Corvidae Cabal sounds partly driven by Dark-Ambient atmospheres, but the artist also injected more influences to composition. You’ll notice some slow cadence and drones while some passages evoke a Ritual approach by the repetitive and linear loops. The album reveals 9 tracks, which are progressively built up, reaching their ultimate state of fear at the very last cut.
+ + + : I personally prefer The Covidae Cabal instead of Gruntsplatter. Both projects are driven by evil forces transposed into an obscure sound approach, but this project is more into explicit Dark-Ambient elements. But I especially like the way Scott E. Candey is empowering his composition with other elements. It creates a new dimension, which just as Dark-Ambient music is characterized by a strong visual appeal of torment and horror. I was impressed by the somewhat Ritual sounding “That Emptying Room” and the very last track “A Dehiscent Heart”, which sounds like a true apotheosis.
– – – : You have to be patient while listening to this album, the best cuts emerge in the midst and the final part of the album.
Conclusion: “Seeing Time” sounds like a dark sonic trip throughout the endless corridors of a tormented mind.
Best songs: “A Dehiscent Heart”, “That Emptying Room”, “The White Suitcase”, “Beyond The Eidolon”.
Rate: 8.
Artist & Label: www.crionicmind.org
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.