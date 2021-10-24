Ate & Nowa Ziemia – Substrate (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: “Substrate” resulted from the collaborative efforts between two Polish artists. Petar Petkov (Ate) and Artur Krychowiak (Nowa Ziemia) composed two tracks together.

Content: “Substrate A” and “Substrate B” both are long duration cuts. They’ve been progressively built up by manipulated guitar playing mixed with Electronic treatments and field recordings. It all together resulted in a Cinematographic experience, which is hard to catch, but clearly dark and obscure. The second cut is somewhat more wafting, creating an effect of dark prosperity.

+ + + : Both artists have found certain harmony between different instruments and sound sources. The tracks are extended, but not too long. There also is some diversity between the more obscure “Substrate A” and the dark, evasive “Substrate B”. I have a little preference for the more intriguing debut track. I also want to say a word about the sober, but artistic digipak of the CD version.

– – – : The production is cool, but without a true apotheosis.

Conclusion: A dark Polish experience in Cinematographic music, which has something stimulating although not given me total satisfaction.

Best songs: “Substrate A”.

Rate: 6.

Artists: www.facebook.com/ate.music / www.facebook.com/artur.krychowiak.9

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum