Side-Line contributor Karo Kratochwil reviews “I Am Your Darkness,” the collaborative single by Suicide Commando and Assemblage 23 on Out Of Line Music.

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Belgian electro-industrial act Suicide Commando and US EBM project Assemblage 23 released the collaborative single “I Am Your Darkness” on October 30, 2026, via Out Of Line Music, pairing a radio edit with an extended “Kill Your Demons” version. Side-Line contributor Karo Kratochwil reviews the single below.

<a href="https://suicidecommando.bandcamp.com/album/i-am-your-darkness-with-assemblage-23" target="_blank" rel="noopener">I Am Your Darkness by Suicide Commando</a>

Forty years into Suicide Commando’s existence, Johan Van Roy has found an intriguing counterpart in Tom Shear of Assemblage 23. Their respective musical languages are instantly recognisable, although they approach intensity from different directions. Van Roy’s harsh, almost punitive vocal delivery and relentless electronic rhythms contrast with Shear’s more melodic, emotionally articulated approach. On “I Am Your Darkness,” these characteristics meet in a collaboration that makes considerably more sense than the stylistic differences might initially suggest.

The “Radio Edit” wastes little time establishing its intentions. The rhythm is fast, tightly programmed and characteristically uncompromising, while the synthesizers introduce a melodic urgency that has more in common with contemporary futurepop than traditional harsh electro. The vocals retain that familiar abrasive quality associated with Suicide Commando, yet the melodic construction carries a distinctly Assemblage 23 sensibility. The arrangement does not let one musical personality dominate the other; it preserves their differences. The resulting tension is precisely what gives the track its character.

The extended “Kill Your Demons” version develops the melodic side more fully. The electronic arrangements feel more expansive, with a sweeping, anthemic quality that contrasts rather effectively with the aggression of the vocals. Its forward momentum is practically irresistible, but the emotional register is more complicated than the rhythm initially suggests. There is an interesting ambiguity in transforming such difficult psychological material into music designed for collective movement. The dancefloor becomes a place where distress and exhilaration can occupy the same few minutes.

The collaboration is particularly successful because neither musician has attempted to disguise his musical identity. The familiar elements are all present, but their combination introduces a different balance between vocal aggression, melodic accessibility and rhythmic force. “I Am Your Darkness” is a convincing piece of contemporary electro-industrial music, direct enough to make an immediate impression and sufficiently well constructed to reward repeated listening.

Tracklist

I Am Your Darkness (Radio Edit) I Am Your Darkness (Kill Your Demons)

About Suicide Commando

Founded in 1986, Suicide Commando has become one of the defining projects of European dark electro. Belgian musician Johan Van Roy has spent four decades developing a sound built around distorted vocals, confrontational lyrical subjects and meticulously programmed electronic aggression. From Critical Stage and Mindstrip to Axis of Evil and Goddestruktor, his recordings have helped establish a musical vocabulary that remains instantly identifiable. The new collaboration arrives during the project’s 40th anniversary year.

About Assemblage 23

Assemblage 23 is the long-running project of American musician Tom Shear, whose work occupies a fascinating intersection between electronic body music, synthpop and emotionally driven futurepop. Since the project’s beginnings in 1988, Shear has demonstrated a particular ability to combine muscular electronic arrangements with unusually personal songwriting. His 2025 album “Null” continued that trajectory.

Interestingly, this is not the first musical connection between the two projects. Assemblage 23 previously remixed Suicide Commando’s “One Nation Under God” in 2004 and “I’d Die for You” for the 2022 album Goddestruktor. “I Am Your Darkness” develops that existing artistic relationship into a direct collaboration. A five-track physical EP follows on December 3, 2026, with additional interpretations by DSTRTD SGNL, KLLSIGNL and J Wølf.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.