Suicide Commando and Assemblage 23 release the single “I am your Darkness” via Out Of Line Music, with a five-track physical EP due December 3, 2026.

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Belgian electro-industrial act Suicide Commando and US EBM project Assemblage 23 released the collaborative single “I am your Darkness” on October 30, 2026 through Out Of Line Music. The digital release pairs a radio edit with an extended “Kill Your Demons” version. A five-track physical EP follows on December 3, 2026, available for pre-order now.

Suicide Commando mainman Johan Van Roy wrote the track as a confrontation with depression and self-doubt, set against pounding industrial rhythms and EBM programming. Assemblage 23 is the solo synthpop and EBM project of US musician Tom Shear, who joins Van Roy on the collaboration; Shear’s own project most recently released the album “Null” via Metropolis Records.

The lyrics present the inner voice of depression as an external presence, with lines such as “I am your darkness / I am your pain / I am your master / and I am your reign,” while the chorus, “Kill your demons / kill your fear,” reads as defiance, not resolution. “The song deals with depression and our constant fight against our own monsters and demons,” Van Roy and Shear said of the collaboration.

The physical EP adds three remixes: DSTRTD SGNL reworks the track for the dancefloor, label mate KLLSIGNL delivers a “Wendigo Cut,” and J Wølf contributes a further remix alongside the Kill Your Demons version, the radio edit and the DSTRTD SGNL mix.

<a href="https://suicidecommando.bandcamp.com/album/i-am-your-darkness-with-assemblage-23" target="_blank" rel="noopener">I am your Darkness by Suicide Commando</a>

“I am your Darkness” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp, with the physical EP open for pre-order there ahead of its December 3, 2026 release.

About Suicide Commando

Suicide Commando is the solo project of Belgian musician and producer Johan Van Roy, formed in 1986. Beginning with a series of self-released demo tapes in the late 1980s, the project has released music in the harder electro and EBM underground for four decades. The 1994 debut full-length “Critical Stage” started that run, followed by releases including “Mindstrip,” “Axis of Evil,” “Bind, Torture, Kill,” “Implements of Hell” and the 2022 album “Goddestruktor,” which reached number 9 on the official German album charts. Club tracks such as “See You in Hell,” “B.T.K.,” “Die Motherfucker Die” and “Hellraiser” remain staples of the dark electro scene.

Side-Line has tracked the project’s recent catalogue work, including the “Final Stage” EP revisiting the debut album, the 20th-anniversary reissue of “Axis of Evil” and the single “God Of Destruction.” Suicide Commando marks its 40th anniversary in 2026, the same year “I am your Darkness” brings Van Roy and Shear together for the first time.

Suicide Commando tour dates

Suicide Commando is on tour across Europe through 2027, with dates confirmed as follows:

November 7, 2026 – Zürich, Switzerland

November 14, 2026 – Rotterdam, Netherlands

December 11, 2026 – Bielefeld, Germany

December 12, 2026 – Oberhausen, Germany (sold out)

December 19, 2026 – Milan, Italy

January 15, 2027 – Barcelona, Spain

January 16, 2027 – Madrid, Spain

January 30, 2027 – Aarschot, Belgium

February 11, 2027 – Glasgow, UK

February 12, 2027 – Sheffield, UK

February 13, 2027 – London, UK

February 14, 2027 – Bristol, UK

May 7, 2027 – Berlin, Germany

August 7-8, 2027 – Hildesheim, Germany (M’era Luna)

October 23, 2027 – Jönköping, Sweden

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