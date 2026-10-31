October 31, 2026

Comfort Module releases new album ‘The Close’ on Lamour Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 31, 2026

Swedish duo Comfort Module released its new album “The Close” on Lamour Records on October 23, 2026, following 2025 debut “Undertone.”

Cover artwork for Comfort Module's album 'The Close'
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Swedish duo Comfort Module released its new album “The Close” on Lamour Records on October 23, 2026. The album pairs industrial EBM with alternative rock and electronic ballads.

“The Close” is available as a digital album and on CD, the latter in a DVD case limited to 150 copies. The tracklist runs:

  1. Driving
  2. End of the Rope
  3. My Only Friend
  4. I Am
  5. Broken
  6. Martyr
  7. Astray
  8. Setting Sun

The album was written, arranged and produced by Comfort Module. Pär Steen sings lead vocals, with additional vocals on “Driving” by Marie Steen and a choir on “My Only Friend” performed by Tusen Tungor, conducted by Linnéa Landström. It was recorded and mixed at Studio Soundrug and mastered by Joakim Westlund, with cover photography by Daniel Stigfelt and graphic design by rolfcarlwerner.

About Comfort Module

Pär Steen and Henrik Fexeus formed Comfort Module in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2025. Their debut album, “Undertone,” won the Synthsläggan award for Debut Album of the Year and was followed by two volumes of remixes featuring Agent Side Grinder, Rivet and Motormännen.

“The Close” is Comfort Module’s second album.

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