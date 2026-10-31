Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Melbourne post-punk act Ohms released its single “Aeroplane Jelly” on October 30, 2026. The digital track is the final single before Ohms’ debut album, “Wechselströme.”

All instrumentation and lyrics were written and performed by Lachlan P. Rother. The track was recorded and produced in a collaborative effort between Timothy Dunn, Andrew Robinson, Stuart MacKenzie and Rother, and mixed by Robinson and Rother. Mikey Young handled mastering.

<a href="https://ohmsltd.bandcamp.com/track/aeroplane-jelly-single" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Aeroplane Jelly by Ohms</a>

Ohms also released an official video for “Aeroplane Jelly,” directed by Triana Hernandez and filmed in Peru, with camera work by Victor Torer and a performance by Calcio. The single’s artwork is taken from the video. Typography and design are by Sebastián Quintero.

“Aeroplane Jelly” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About Ohms

Ohms is the Melbourne, Australia project of Lachlan P. Rother, formerly of U-Bahn and currently also a member of GLASNOST and High Control Group. Under the Ohms name, Rother has released a run of singles including “No Chance,” “Neon Violence,” “Declined (A Requiem For Human Services),” “Geworfenheit” and “Bimbo’s Inferno.”

“Aeroplane Jelly,” released October 30, 2026, is the final single before Ohms’ debut album, “Wechselströme.”

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com