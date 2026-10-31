October 31, 2026

Ohms shares final single ‘Aeroplane Jelly’ ahead of debut album ‘Wechselströme’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 31, 2026

Melbourne post-punk act Ohms released “Aeroplane Jelly” on October 30, 2026, the last single before its debut album “Wechselströme”.

Lachlan P. Rother of Ohms photographed descending a staircase
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Melbourne post-punk act Ohms released its single “Aeroplane Jelly” on October 30, 2026. The digital track is the final single before Ohms’ debut album, “Wechselströme.”

All instrumentation and lyrics were written and performed by Lachlan P. Rother. The track was recorded and produced in a collaborative effort between Timothy Dunn, Andrew Robinson, Stuart MacKenzie and Rother, and mixed by Robinson and Rother. Mikey Young handled mastering.

Ohms also released an official video for “Aeroplane Jelly,” directed by Triana Hernandez and filmed in Peru, with camera work by Victor Torer and a performance by Calcio. The single’s artwork is taken from the video. Typography and design are by Sebastián Quintero.

“Aeroplane Jelly” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About Ohms

Ohms is the Melbourne, Australia project of Lachlan P. Rother, formerly of U-Bahn and currently also a member of GLASNOST and High Control Group. Under the Ohms name, Rother has released a run of singles including “No Chance,” “Neon Violence,” “Declined (A Requiem For Human Services),” “Geworfenheit” and “Bimbo’s Inferno.”

“Aeroplane Jelly,” released October 30, 2026, is the final single before Ohms’ debut album, “Wechselströme.”

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