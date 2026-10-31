October 31, 2026

Lopsha shares video for ‘Basement Air’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 31, 2026

Lopsha has released “For Akira I” as a free Bandcamp download, including the video for “Basement Air,” the album’s opening track.

Lopsha "For Akira I" album cover artwork
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Lopsha, the Adelaide, South Australia post-punk and darkwave project of Aleksei Prokhorov, has released “For Akira I” as a free download on Bandcamp. The album came out October 30, 2026, and opens with “Basement Air,” accompanied by the video for “Don’t stay blind.”

On YouTube the video carries the title “Don’t stay blind,” the line repeated through the track’s vocal. “Basement Air” runs 2 minutes 24 seconds. The video is a paper cut-out animation. It follows a family at home, each person absorbed in a separate routine, and a small girl who keeps praying with her eyes shut. Flashes of a hospital corridor cut into the scenes inside the house. A woman’s voice repeats the title line, “Don’t stay blind,” for the length of the track.

‘Basement Air’ opens Lopsha’s ‘For Akira I’

Prokhorov describes “For Akira I” as “written in the spirit of the Silent Hill 2 soundtrack.” He calls the album the first half of a two-part tribute to Akira Yamaoka, the composer of that soundtrack, and states that every song on it is an original composition. The eight-track, roughly 33-minute album is available as a free download through Bandcamp.

Tracklist

  1. Basement Air
  2. Sodium Light
  3. Negative Pressure
  4. Mercury Halo
  5. Concrete Bloom
  6. Nearer Elsewhere
  7. Dial Scar
  8. Bedside Zero

About Lopsha

Aleksei Prokhorov records solo under the name Lopsha from Adelaide, South Australia. His output spans classical guitar, ambient black metal, and darkwave and post-punk material. He writes, performs and records all of it himself.

Prokhorov’s catalogue traces back to a live acoustic concert billed as “Crystal Ship,” recorded in Tver, Russia, on 26 May 2010. He played guitar alongside Ilya Podoynitsyn on second guitar, flute and percussion, with Artem Sergeichev reading his own poetry and three Zambian musicians on percussion and backing vocals. Recordings from that night, including “Spring,” “Thunderstorm,” “Mustang” and “Koyunbaba IV” (the fourth movement of Carlo Domeniconi’s “Koyunbaba”), make up the 2026 album “Music of Open Doors.”

In 2026, Prokhorov released “Where Grief Goes Quiet” as Lopsha, a nine-track, 73-minute instrumental ambient black metal and drone album. Its track “Dormant,” an 8-minute 42-second instrumental, got its own official video, filmed at night from his car on the Fleurieu Peninsula, South Australia, on 22 September 2026.

“Basement Air” opens Prokhorov’s newest album as Lopsha, “For Akira I,” released October 30, 2026 as the first half of his two-part tribute to Akira Yamaoka, and offered as a free Bandcamp download.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Cover artwork for Comfort Module's album 'The Close'

Comfort Module releases new album ‘The Close’ on Lamour Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 31, 2026
Obychno Odyn photographed beside a church and gravestones

Obychno Odyn releases new album ‘Адинамия’ and video for ‘Погибель’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 31, 2026
Lachlan P. Rother of Ohms photographed descending a staircase

Ohms shares final single ‘Aeroplane Jelly’ ahead of debut album ‘Wechselströme’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 31, 2026
Lopsha "For Akira I" album cover artwork

Lopsha shares video for ‘Basement Air’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 31, 2026
Disorder Festival full lineup poster for 6-7 February 2027 in Montreuil

Disorder Festival reveals full lineup for 6-7 February 2027

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 30, 2026