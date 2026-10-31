Lopsha shares video for ‘Basement Air’

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Lopsha, the Adelaide, South Australia post-punk and darkwave project of Aleksei Prokhorov, has released “For Akira I” as a free download on Bandcamp. The album came out October 30, 2026, and opens with “Basement Air,” accompanied by the video for “Don’t stay blind.”

On YouTube the video carries the title “Don’t stay blind,” the line repeated through the track’s vocal. “Basement Air” runs 2 minutes 24 seconds. The video is a paper cut-out animation. It follows a family at home, each person absorbed in a separate routine, and a small girl who keeps praying with her eyes shut. Flashes of a hospital corridor cut into the scenes inside the house. A woman’s voice repeats the title line, “Don’t stay blind,” for the length of the track.

‘Basement Air’ opens Lopsha’s ‘For Akira I’

Prokhorov describes “For Akira I” as “written in the spirit of the Silent Hill 2 soundtrack.” He calls the album the first half of a two-part tribute to Akira Yamaoka, the composer of that soundtrack, and states that every song on it is an original composition. The eight-track, roughly 33-minute album is available as a free download through Bandcamp.

<a href="https://lopsha.bandcamp.com/album/for-akira-i" target="_blank" rel="noopener">For Akira I by Lopsha</a>

Tracklist

Basement Air Sodium Light Negative Pressure Mercury Halo Concrete Bloom Nearer Elsewhere Dial Scar Bedside Zero

About Lopsha

Aleksei Prokhorov records solo under the name Lopsha from Adelaide, South Australia. His output spans classical guitar, ambient black metal, and darkwave and post-punk material. He writes, performs and records all of it himself.

Prokhorov’s catalogue traces back to a live acoustic concert billed as “Crystal Ship,” recorded in Tver, Russia, on 26 May 2010. He played guitar alongside Ilya Podoynitsyn on second guitar, flute and percussion, with Artem Sergeichev reading his own poetry and three Zambian musicians on percussion and backing vocals. Recordings from that night, including “Spring,” “Thunderstorm,” “Mustang” and “Koyunbaba IV” (the fourth movement of Carlo Domeniconi’s “Koyunbaba”), make up the 2026 album “Music of Open Doors.”

In 2026, Prokhorov released “Where Grief Goes Quiet” as Lopsha, a nine-track, 73-minute instrumental ambient black metal and drone album. Its track “Dormant,” an 8-minute 42-second instrumental, got its own official video, filmed at night from his car on the Fleurieu Peninsula, South Australia, on 22 September 2026.

“Basement Air” opens Prokhorov’s newest album as Lopsha, “For Akira I,” released October 30, 2026 as the first half of his two-part tribute to Akira Yamaoka, and offered as a free Bandcamp download.

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