Disorder Festival revealed its full lineup for February 6-7, 2027, in Montreuil, adding And Also the Trees, VLURE, Yan Wagner and Paradox Obscur.

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Disorder Festival, a two-day event dedicated to the international goth, coldwave, darkwave, post-punk and EBM scenes, revealed its full lineup for February 6-7, 2027, in Montreuil, just outside Paris. The latest additions are And Also the Trees, VLURE, Yan Wagner and Paradox Obscur, joining the previously announced Martin Dupont, Frustration and David Shaw and the Beat. The event spans four venues in the same neighbourhood: La Marbrerie, Le Chinois, Le Bal Chavaux and La Bicyclette.

British post-punk band And Also the Trees formed in the early 1980s. Their album “Virus Meadow” marks its 40th anniversary in 2026, the same year the band released the album “The Devil’s Door.” VLURE contribute rave-punk, Yan Wagner brings dark pop, and Greek duo Paradox Obscur add electronic sounds to a lineup spanning post-punk, coldwave, darkwave and related genres.

Full lineup for Disorder Festival

Martin Dupont, Frustration, And Also The Trees, Corpus Delicti, Vlure, David Shaw And The Beat, Yan Wagner, Paradox Obscur, Abu Nein, Blind Delon, Body Shop, Heimberg, L’Écuyer, Laura Krieg, Lila Ejhä, Lone Assembly, Lunar Lock, Servo, SHV/ARZ, Talk To Her, The Spoiled, Theo Vandenhoff, Winter Severity Index and Years Of Shame.

Tickets for Disorder Festival are on sale via Shotgun.live.

About Disorder Festival

Disorder is a new festival built around the international goth, coldwave, darkwave, post-punk and EBM scenes, debuting in Montreuil on 6 and 7 February 2027 across four venues: La Marbrerie, Le Chinois, Le Bal Chavaux and La Bicyclette. Side-Line first covered the event’s inaugural fifteen-act announcement in October 2026, when organizers said a further wave of bookings would follow on October 30. That second wave has now confirmed And Also the Trees, VLURE, Yan Wagner and Paradox Obscur alongside the previously announced Martin Dupont, Frustration and David Shaw and the Beat, rounding out the full festival lineup. The event is organized with local press relations by Take Me Out.

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