October 31, 2026

Obychno Odyn releases new album ‘Адинамия’ and video for ‘Погибель’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 31, 2026

Coldwave and post-punk project Obychno Odyn released the album “Адинамия” on October 30, 2026, with a video for its opening track, “Погибель.”

Obychno Odyn photographed beside a church and gravestones
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Coldwave and post-punk project Obychno Odyn released its new album “Адинамия” (“Adynamia”) on October 30, 2026, alongside an official video for the album’s opening track, “Погибель” (“Doom”).

The nine-track digital album is self-released. Its tracklist runs:

  1. Ненавистно
  2. Погибель
  3. Уходят люди и часы
  4. Мир угасает во тьме
  5. В никуда
  6. Холодная ночь
  7. Утро
  8. Lalala
  9. Жизнь пролетает нелепо

“Адинамия” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

About Obychno Odyn

Ukrainian musician Vadym Protsenko founded Obychno Odyn as a coldwave and post-punk project in 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. The project is now based in Turin, Italy. Bassist Marcello Aloisio joins Protsenko for live performances.

Obychno Odyn’s debut album, “Излияние” (“Outpouring”), followed on July 27, 2026, released digitally and on a 29-copy cassette edition with illustrations by Obychno Odyn. “Адинамия,” released October 30, 2026, is its follow-up, led by the single and video “Погибель.”

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