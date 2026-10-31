Coldwave and post-punk project Obychno Odyn released the album “Адинамия” on October 30, 2026, with a video for its opening track, “Погибель.”

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Coldwave and post-punk project Obychno Odyn released its new album “Адинамия” (“Adynamia”) on October 30, 2026, alongside an official video for the album’s opening track, “Погибель” (“Doom”).

The nine-track digital album is self-released. Its tracklist runs:

Ненавистно Погибель Уходят люди и часы Мир угасает во тьме В никуда Холодная ночь Утро Lalala Жизнь пролетает нелепо

<a href="https://obychnoodyn.bandcamp.com/album/--2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Адинамия by Obychno Odyn</a>

“Адинамия” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

About Obychno Odyn

Ukrainian musician Vadym Protsenko founded Obychno Odyn as a coldwave and post-punk project in 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. The project is now based in Turin, Italy. Bassist Marcello Aloisio joins Protsenko for live performances.

Obychno Odyn’s debut album, “Излияние” (“Outpouring”), followed on July 27, 2026, released digitally and on a 29-copy cassette edition with illustrations by Obychno Odyn. “Адинамия,” released October 30, 2026, is its follow-up, led by the single and video “Погибель.”

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com