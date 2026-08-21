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Aggrotech and dark electro project Subliminal Code released “Behind the Mask” through Neon Retro Records on July 31, 2026, and expanded it on August 16 with a fifth track. The label edition carried four cuts; the version on the project’s own Bandcamp page adds a remix by Dominator.

The full running order is the title track (4:35), a People Theatre remix (5:01), an Elektroterapi remix (2:48), a club version (4:35) and the Dominator remix (3:15). Raúl J. Padrón wrote, produced and sang it and drew the artwork; Raúl Jr. Padrón handled synths and programming; Vitor Mancini mixed and mastered.

The source material is horror cinema, and the project says so plainly on the release page: “Inspired by the dark atmosphere of classic slasher horror films, Behind the Mask tells the story of an unstoppable killer lurking in the shadows, where every step could be your last. Cold synths, crushing beats, distorted vocals, and relentless aggression come together to create the soundtrack for your darkest nightmare.”

Three of the four extra versions push the track further toward the dancefloor than the original does, moving it from aggrotech and dark electro toward industrial techno. The release is digital.

<a href="https://subliminalcode.bandcamp.com/album/behind-the-mask-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Behind the Mask by Subliminal Code</a>

About Subliminal Code

Subliminal Code was founded at the start of 2010 by Raúl José Padrón and Raúl Junior Padrón, drawing on EBM, industrial, metal and synthpop. The project began in Venezuela and is now based in Budapest, Hungary, where Raúl José Padrón carries it as the sole permanent member.

The first release, the “Soldier Of Hell” EP, appeared on December 23, 2011 through Engraved Ritual, followed by the single “The Beautiful People” in 2013 and “Another Day” on March 24, 2014. The debut album “Karma In Mortem” arrived on July 14, 2014 on the Hungarian label Advoxya Records, which then issued “Karma In Covers” on November 1, 2016 – a set of covers of Venezuelan metal bands – and “Soldier Of Hell, Reborn” three days later. In 2016 the project also appeared on Insane Records’ compilation “Terror Night Vol.2 Sound Of Dead Future”.

Side-Line covered the single “Malevolencia” when it appeared on February 29, 2020, trailing the second album. That album, “The Cancer Of The World Is Human Beings”, came out on May 1, 2021 on Advoxya with eleven tracks. Since then the project has worked mainly in singles and short releases: the seven-track “I Never” on September 1, 2022, “Push Me Down” that November, “Memento Mori” on October 10, 2023, “Your Wish” on July 20, 2024 and “Void Of Morgoth” on July 15, 2025.

“Behind the Mask” is the first Subliminal Code release to carry Neon Retro Records, a synthwave netlabel running since July 2019, and the first to be built out as a remix package rather than a standalone track.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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