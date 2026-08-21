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Buenos Aires project Sektor Voltage released “En otra dimensión” on June 6, 2026, an eight-track fourth album that mixes electronic body music rhythms with post-punk guitars and coldwave synths. Nicolás Pomilio, who has run the project on his own since 2020, self-released it in digital form.

The album is his first to build the songs around guitar rather than around the drum machine. Pomilio describes the shift as a return to what the project was for, not a departure from it: “En otra dimensión (2026) is born: the soul slips beyond the visible, traveling through astral realms. Driven by a motorik pulse, post-punk guitars, futuristic synths, and Nicolás’s cavernous voice, the tracks create dark, danceable atmospheres that hypnotize and transport. Returning to reality is up to the listener.”

The eight tracks are “Hojas Negras”, “En otra dimensión”, “In den Verborgenen Wäldern”, “Látigo”, “Cerebro reptil”, “Dornen und Splitter”, “Tu propia sombra” and “Ilusión”. Two carry German titles, and both point at the same reference: the German dark scene of the 1980s, which Pomilio names alongside the old Frankfurt sound and Belgian new beat.

He recorded the album on a Zoom R8 portastudio. Drums came from a Kawai R50e and bass from a Korg Monologue, both sequenced over MIDI, with a Yamaha QY10 bass patch used on “Látigo”. Korg Volca FM and Microkorg synths were played live, and percussion, backing vocals and strings were added by hand from a Casio SA keyboard. Guitars and vocals went into Ableton through the Zoom R8’s effects, and the master was finished there too.

<a href="https://sektorvoltage.bandcamp.com/album/en-otra-dimensi-n" target="_blank" rel="noopener">En otra dimensión by Sektor Voltage</a>

The first single, “In den Verborgenen Wäldern”, came with a video directed by Damian Bentrón and Marcelo Moiola and filmed in Rafael Calzada, in the southern Greater Buenos Aires belt, in May 2026. It follows Pomilio alone through open country while the track’s machinery runs underneath.

About Sektor Voltage

Sektor Voltage is the solo project of Nicolás Pomilio, a producer, guitarist and singer from the southern zone of Greater Buenos Aires, Argentina. He started it in 2020 as an experimental sonic search after working as a DJ and producer in techno, new beat, EBM and darkwave, and turned it into a dark, danceable live set drawn from 1980s sources.

Three albums preceded the current one, all self-released and all eight tracks long. “Amor a mi negra lista” arrived on May 14, 2023, followed by “Animal en extinción” on February 11, 2024 and “Oscura noche del alma” on January 28, 2025. Across them Pomilio worked through darkwave, EBM and industrial textures, naming Kraftwerk, Depeche Mode, early Ministry and Front 242 as the starting points. “Oscura noche del alma” also carries a cover of Youth Code‘s “Avengement” and the track “Sexo social” featuring Neuromi.

Pomilio has said he felt something was missing after that run, so he made the guitar his main instrument and reworked his voice around the hybrid it produced. The reference points changed with it: post-punk, coldwave and 1980s darkwave, from The Cure and Opéra de Nuit to Malaria!, X-Mal Deutschland and Siekiera. “En otra dimensión” is the first Sektor Voltage record built from that starting point, and it leans on coldwave, goth and post-punk where the earlier releases leaned on EBM and industrial.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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