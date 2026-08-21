Oslo duo Rule Of Two release the six-track EP “Restoring Balance to a Broken World” on August 27, 2026 via Polypiel Records, with one new song.

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Oslo duo Rule Of Two release the six-track EP “Restoring Balance to a Broken World” on August 27, 2026 through the Madrid label Polypiel Records. The record gathers the singles the pair have issued across 2026 and adds one previously unreleased track, “Decompression”. It follows their debut album, “Aiming For the Sun”, from November 2025.

The running order is “Call For Aid”, “All Time Low”, “Decompression”, “It’s No Good”, “Hole In The Ground” and “Afterlife”. Rule Of Two wrote and recorded the music, Ronny Flissundet wrote the lyrics, and the EP was mixed and mastered at Crystal Island Studios in Nesodden, Norway. “It’s No Good” is a Depeche Mode cover, reworked as darkwave and industrial electronics. The release is digital.

Five of the six tracks reached listeners first as standalone singles. Side-Line covered “All Time Low” in February 2026, then “Afterlife” on May 7, the duo’s first single for Polypiel. “It’s No Good” arrived on June 4 and “Hole In The Ground” on July 16.

That last single is the loudest thing on the EP. The band describe it on Bandcamp as “an intense yet catchy electronic blowout with punkrock mentality lurking in the background, describing an impossible situation and the overwhelming urge of escaping it, preferably through a hole in the ground.” Kristian Liljan directed its video.

<a href="https://ruleoftwo2.bandcamp.com/track/hole-in-the-ground" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hole In The Ground by Rule Of Two</a>

About Rule Of Two

Rule Of Two are Ronny Flissundet and Kristian Liljan, formed in Oslo in 2023. Both came out of the Norwegian underground rock and metal scene through Damokles, KITE and Dunderbeist. Flissundet handles lyrics, vocals, guitars and synths; Liljan handles beats, loops, bass, synths, production and the band’s videos. On stage the project expands to a five-piece, and the duo have played a handful of Norwegian shows.

The band call themselves a cyberpunk-indie-electronic outfit with a darkwave edge, and name Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Carpenter Brut and Crosses among their reference points alongside hardcore punk and classical music. In practice that comes out as darkwave and synthpop with indie pop and post-punk running underneath.

They built the catalogue single by single from 2023 onward, releasing more than twenty of them plus the EPs “Drowning”, “Echoes” and “Dancing Drone”, the collection “Scraps & Pieces”, and covers of Nirvana’s “Something In The Way” and Ghost’s “Monstrance Clock”. Side-Line covered the arrival of the debut album “Aiming For the Sun”, issued on November 13, 2025.

The Polypiel run started in May 2026 and has produced three singles in ten weeks. “Restoring Balance to a Broken World” closes that sequence and puts it on one release, with “Decompression” as the track that has not been heard before.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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