Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo released “The Stolen Fire” on 13 October 2026, a new track from the “Psychedelia in White” sessions, out now on Mute.

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Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo released a new track, “The Stolen Fire”, on 13 October 2026. The Australian-Mexican duo recorded it at the end of the sessions for their third album together, “Psychedelia in White”, out now on Mute. They share the song as their European tour with Mercury Rev continues, ahead of a run of headline dates that closes at The 100 Club in London on 4 November.

Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo keep writing past the album

“The Stolen Fire” did not make the ten-track “Psychedelia in White”, the follow-up to 2023’s “Phantasmagoria in Blue” and the covers set “Golden Mirrors (The Uncovered Sessions Vol. 1)”. The new album carries over mythology, love, hope, loss and mysticism from the duo’s debut but shifts musically, mixing seven original songs with a new recording of PJ Harvey’s “Slow-Motion-Movie-Star” (first cut by Harvey on his 2007 album “Two of Diamonds”) and translations of Silvio Rodríguez’s “Sueño Con Serpientes” and José María Cano’s “Bride of the Sea”. It is out now on white vinyl, CD and digitally through Mute.

The track arrives while Harvey and Acevedo support Mercury Rev across the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Denmark through 26 October, before their own headline dates run from 18 October to 4 November. Side-Line listed the full itinerary, which ends at The 100 Club in London, in Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo share ‘The Greatest Delight’ video ahead of ‘Psychedelia in White’.

About Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo

Mick Harvey co-founded The Boys Next Door in Melbourne in the late 1970s, the band that became The Birthday Party and then Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, where he stayed until 2009. He was also a member of Crime & the City Solution, whose catalogue Mute reissued across 2023 and 2024, and has released a long run of solo albums for Mute, including four collections of Serge Gainsbourg translations and, in 2024, “Five Ways to Say Goodbye”, his first solo album in more than a decade.

Amanda Acevedo is a Mexican singer who met Harvey in Mexico City while he was touring with PJ Harvey. Their collaboration began in 2021. The pair announced their debut album, “Phantasmagoria in Blue”, in March 2023, covered by Side-Line in Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo announce collaborative album ‘Phantasmagoria in blue’, and followed it two months later with a version of Pat Benatar’s “Love is a Battlefield”. The covers set “Golden Mirrors (The Uncovered Sessions Vol. 1)” arrived in 2025, and “Psychedelia in White” returns Amanda Acevedo and Harvey to original material, with “The Stolen Fire” as the latest piece of it to surface.

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