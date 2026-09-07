September 7, 2026

Steve Roach releases ‘The Current Above: Immersion Seven’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 7, 2026

Steve Roach releases “The Current Above: Immersion Seven”, a 76-minute ambient album on Projekt Records, out now on CD, cassette and Bandcamp.

Cover art for Steve Roach's The Current Above: Immersion Seven
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American ambient/electronic composer Steve Roach has released “The Current Above: Immersion Seven” on Projekt Records. The album came out on September 4, 2026, Bandcamp Friday, in a limited-edition CD (500 copies, 4-panel digipak), a limited-edition cassette (100 copies), and a name-your-price digital download.

Related newsSteve Roach 'Quiet Music' 40th Anniversary 3LP on Projekt Records - 300 copies on ultra clear vinyl

The album consists of a single 76-minute track, “The Current Above” (75:53). It continues the long-form Immersion series of ambient recordings that Roach began in the late 1990s, following on from Immersion Six, released in late 2025 as “The Surface Below” alongside a reissue of “Stillpoint”. Projekt describes the new record as a steady-state, low-volume listening environment built from slowly shifting textures and atmospheres, intended for settings such as sleeping, reading, and meditation.

About Steve Roach

Steve Roach is an American ambient/electronic composer who has worked in the genre since the early 1980s. He records from his longtime Timehouse studio in Baja Arizona. His catalog includes two Grammy nominations, for “Spiral Revelation” (2017) and “Molecules of Motion” (2018), both in the New Age Album category.

Side-Line has tracked Roach’s recent output, including the 2025 announcement of “The Surface Below” and the “Stillpoint” reissue, and the 2026 announcement of the live 2CD “La Rosa – Live in Tucson, 2025”. “The Current Above: Immersion Seven” extends the Immersion series to a seventh volume, continuing an ambient practice Roach has maintained for more than four decades.

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