Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin reissue ‘Tenebre’ soundtrack on limited yellow smoke vinyl

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Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin reissue the “Tenebre” soundtrack on 18 September 2026 through Rustblade. The label presses a limited yellow smoke vinyl LP restricted to 499 copies, packaged with a replica of the original Italian cinema poster, alongside a digiCD edition that adds six bonus tracks.

“Tenebre” is the score for Dario Argento’s 1982 film of the same name, known internationally as “Tenebrae”. Claudio Simonetti, Fabio Pignatelli and Massimo Morante, the three Goblin members behind the soundtrack, originally released it on the Italian label Cinevox in 1982. The score mixes early-1980s electronic dance and Italo disco elements with horror-driven progressive rock, built on vocoder vocals, electronic drums and pulsating basslines.

The vinyl LP carries the original eight-track program: “Tenebre”, “Gemini”, “Slow Circus” and “Lesbo” on side A, then “Flashing”, “Tenebre (Reprise)”, “Waiting the Death” and “Jane Mirror Theme” on side B. The digiCD keeps that sequence and adds six further tracks, including a remix of “Flashing” by TIBIA and a cover of “Waiting the Death” by Simulakrum Lab, alongside alternate and live versions.

<a href="https://rustblade.bandcamp.com/album/tenebre-soundtrack" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tenebre – Soundtrack by Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin</a>

About Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

Goblin formed in Italy in the mid-1970s around keyboardist Claudio Simonetti, guitarist Massimo Morante, bassist Fabio Pignatelli and drummer Walter Martino, after working under the names Oliver and Cherry Five. The band took the name Goblin while scoring Dario Argento‘s film “Profondo Rosso” (“Deep Red”) in 1975, and the soundtrack, released on Cinevox, established the group as Argento’s regular composers. Goblin went on to score Argento’s “Suspiria” in 1977 and, working with director George A. Romero, the soundtrack for “Dawn of the Dead” in 1978, released under the title “Zombi”.

For “Tenebre” in 1982, Simonetti, Pignatelli and Morante reunited to compose the score, again for an Argento film and again released on Cinevox. Simonetti has continued to perform and re-record the band’s soundtrack catalogue under the name Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, and has worked repeatedly with Rustblade on reissues and repackagings of the Argento-era scores, including the label’s past editions of the “Profondo Rosso” soundtrack. The new “Tenebre” vinyl and digiCD editions add to that reissue history with the film’s original score in a limited pressing.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com