Faith and the Muse reissue remastered ‘Elyria’ on Metropolis Records

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Faith and the Muse release a remastered edition of “Elyria” on Metropolis Records on 8 October 2026, on digiCD. The gothic album first came out on Tess Records in 1994 and was re-released on Metropolis Records in 2001, but has been unavailable for some years. William Faith remastered the album from the ground up himself for this edition, and the digipak carries a redesigned layout based on Monica Richards’ original artwork.

“Elyria” runs 14 tracks: “Elyria”, “Sparks”, “All Lovers Lost”, “Interlude: Annabell”, “Vervain”, “The Unquiet Grave”, “Iago’s Demise”, “Interlude: Maleficio”, “When to Her Lute Corinna Sings”, “Caesura”, “The Trauma Coil”, “Mercyground”, “Heal” and “Epilogue: Twilight”. A live video for “Sparks” is available alongside the reissue.

<a href="https://faithandthemuse.bandcamp.com/album/elyria" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Elyria by Faith and the Muse</a>

About Faith and the Muse

Faith and the Muse formed in 1993 in Los Angeles around William Faith and singer Monica Richards. Faith had previously played bass in Mephisto Walz and contributed to Christian Death‘s “The Path of Sorrows” and “The Rage of Angels”, and was a member of Shadow Project, the band through which he met Richards when her group Strange Boutique opened for Shadow Project in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1992.

The duo recorded their debut album, “Elyria”, in the spring of 1994 at New American Sound in Santa Barbara, California, and released it that year on the German label Tess Records International. Side-Line reported on a vinyl edition of that debut album in 2021. Metropolis Records re-released “Elyria” in 2001, remastered at the time by Tom Baker. Faith and the Muse went on to release “Annwyn, Beneath the Waves” in 1996, “Evidence of Heaven” in 1999 and “The Burning Season” in 2003, along with the compilation “Vera Causa” and, in 2009, “Ankoku Butoh”. Side-Line covered the band’s 2016 two-disc best-of collection as well. The new 2026 edition of “Elyria” returns the duo’s debut to print with a ground-up remaster by Faith himself.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com