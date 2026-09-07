September 7, 2026

Faith and the Muse reissue remastered ‘Elyria’ on Metropolis Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 7, 2026

Faith and the Muse release a 2026 remaster of their 1994 gothic album “Elyria” on Metropolis Records, out 8 October, remastered by William Faith.

Cover art for Faith and the Muse's Elyria remaster
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Faith and the Muse release a remastered edition of “Elyria” on Metropolis Records on 8 October 2026, on digiCD. The gothic album first came out on Tess Records in 1994 and was re-released on Metropolis Records in 2001, but has been unavailable for some years. William Faith remastered the album from the ground up himself for this edition, and the digipak carries a redesigned layout based on Monica Richards’ original artwork.

“Elyria” runs 14 tracks: “Elyria”, “Sparks”, “All Lovers Lost”, “Interlude: Annabell”, “Vervain”, “The Unquiet Grave”, “Iago’s Demise”, “Interlude: Maleficio”, “When to Her Lute Corinna Sings”, “Caesura”, “The Trauma Coil”, “Mercyground”, “Heal” and “Epilogue: Twilight”. A live video for “Sparks” is available alongside the reissue.

About Faith and the Muse

Faith and the Muse formed in 1993 in Los Angeles around William Faith and singer Monica Richards. Faith had previously played bass in Mephisto Walz and contributed to Christian Death‘s “The Path of Sorrows” and “The Rage of Angels”, and was a member of Shadow Project, the band through which he met Richards when her group Strange Boutique opened for Shadow Project in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1992.

The duo recorded their debut album, “Elyria”, in the spring of 1994 at New American Sound in Santa Barbara, California, and released it that year on the German label Tess Records International. Side-Line reported on a vinyl edition of that debut album in 2021. Metropolis Records re-released “Elyria” in 2001, remastered at the time by Tom Baker. Faith and the Muse went on to release “Annwyn, Beneath the Waves” in 1996, “Evidence of Heaven” in 1999 and “The Burning Season” in 2003, along with the compilation “Vera Causa” and, in 2009, “Ankoku Butoh”. Side-Line covered the band’s 2016 two-disc best-of collection as well. The new 2026 edition of “Elyria” returns the duo’s debut to print with a ground-up remaster by Faith himself.

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