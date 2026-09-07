Sex Virgin Killer follow ‘ANGEL’ with a Shinobu Narita remix of ‘Lissajous’

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Tokyo darkwave and post-punk act Sex Virgin Killer followed its album “ANGEL” with a remix single, “Lissajous (Shinobu Narita Remix),” released digitally on streaming platforms and Bandcamp on August 28, 2026, through the band’s own lilii sound loom. A CD and a “KiTalbum” edition follow on October 2, 2026, with pre-orders open on Bandcamp since September 4.

“Lissajous” is the closing track on “ANGEL,” the album Sex Virgin Killer released in International and Japanese versions in March 2026. The remix marks the second time Shinobu Narita has reworked the band’s material, after his 2023 remix of “The Lights Will Fall.” Narita fronted the electronics and guitar on the 1980s Japanese group Urban Dance, an offshoot of the minimal wave act 4-D, and later worked as a producer on Boris’s 2014 album “Noise.”

<a href="https://sexvirginkiller.bandcamp.com/album/lissajous-shinobu-narita-remix" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lissajous (Shinobu Narita Remix) by Sex Virgin Killer</a>

Shinobu Narita reworks ‘Lissajous’ for a limited CD and KiTalbum

The CD edition, limited to 200 copies in a paper jacket, carries three tracks: “Lissajous (Shinobu Narita Remix),” “The Lights Will Fall (Shinobu Narita Remix)” and an instrumental version of the “Lissajous” remix. The KiTalbum edition adds the original International and Japanese versions of “Lissajous” from “ANGEL,” for five tracks total.

Sex Virgin Killer recorded “Lissajous” at lilii sound loom and Studio Noah with Aisha on vocals, Lilii Mar on vocals, guitars, bass and synthesizers, and Hammer on drums, percussion and electronics. Narita handled the remix and mastering, with volume alignment by Soichiro Nakamura of Peace Music. Photo direction and styling for the release come from Atsuo of Boris, with photography by Yoshihiro Mori.

A teaser video for the remix is posted on the band’s YouTube channel.

About Sex Virgin Killer

Sex Virgin Killer formed in Tokyo in 2006 around Lilii Mar, also known as masa, who came from the city’s hardcore punk scene. The band was active through 2018 playing a melodic metal sound tied to visual-kei, then went on hiatus before resuming activity in 2021. In 2023, Lilii Mar relaunched Sex Virgin Killer as a darkwave project alongside vocalist Aisha and drummer Hammer, moving the sound toward darkwave, post-punk, gothic rock and deathrock.

That year also brought the single “The Lights Will Fall” and its first Shinobu Narita remix, followed by the second album “DEVIL” in November 2023, the EP “Heaven” in January 2024 and “Visual Shock Noise” in November 2024. In March 2026, the band released “ANGEL” in two editions: an International version on vinyl and digipak CD through Young & Cold Records, mixed and mastered by Daniel Hallhuber with art direction by Atsuo of Boris, and a Japanese version on cassette and CD through lilii sound loom, mixed by Yui Kimijima with cover art by Keigo Kurematsu. Sex Virgin Killer toured Europe in July 2026 behind the album. “Lissajous (Shinobu Narita Remix)” extends that album cycle with a new take on its closing song.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com