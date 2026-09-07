Enzo Kreft releases new single ‘Escape Failed’

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Belgian synth artist Enzo Kreft has released “Escape Failed”, the second official single from his upcoming 2027 album “Synthetic Future (The Collapse of the Human Domain)”. The track came out on September 4, 2026, as a digital single, alongside an official music video.

<a href="https://enzokreft.bandcamp.com/track/escape-failed" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Escape Failed by Enzo Kreft</a>

According to Kreft, “Synthetic Future (The Collapse of the Human Domain)” follows on from his previous album, “Control”, moving from the exercise of power through propaganda, surveillance, and social manipulation toward its aftermath, a reality in which humans are no longer directly oppressed by regimes but instead exist within a system governed by algorithms, synthetic truths, and self-regulating mechanisms. “Escape Failed” describes the moment humanity discovers that escaping that system is no longer possible: apparent freedom of choice turns out to be an illusion, since every move has been predicted and every deviation logged.

About Enzo Kreft

Enzo Kreft is the project of Belgian artist Eric Vandamme, based in Mechelen. He has released music since 1983, starting with the minimal synth albums “Me Is” (1983) and “Cicatrice” (1984), both recorded with a Korg MS-10, a monophonic Yamaha synthesizer, a Crumar Trilogy keyboard, and early drum machines. His early catalog was reissued and compiled by Walhalla Records in the 2010s, and he has continued to release new albums, including “Turning Point” (2016), “Wasteland” (2017), “Control” (2019), “Different World” (2021), and “Shelter” (2023), followed by the 40th-anniversary compilation “XL” (2023). Side-Line interviewed Kreft in 2021, in “The Future Looks Bright”, and again in 2023, in “You Can’t Be Punk Enough These Days”. “Escape Failed” is his second single from the upcoming “Synthetic Future (The Collapse of the Human Domain)”, due in 2027.

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