ShiShi releases ‘Blood Tape’, a music film about dependency

ShiShi’s Artur Ziganshin released “Blood Tape”, a 5:14 music film out on 1 September 2026, connected to his 2025 EP of the same name.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

ShiShi, the dark electronic project of Ljubljana-based artist Artur Ziganshin, released a music film on 1 September 2026. Titled “Blood Tape”, the 5:14 film is not a single or an album. Ziganshin wrote and directed it himself, and it is connected to his 2025 EP of the same name.

The film uses vampirism as a metaphor for dependency. It follows a character whose private need gradually takes over his voice and identity. Ziganshin described the film’s arc as one where “fear becomes invitation,” invitation becomes hunger, and hunger “learns to speak in your voice.” The film is structured in six parts: Fear, Invitation, Hunger, Possession, Withdrawal and Void.

“Blood Tape” was shot at 3840 x 2160 resolution and 24fps. Ziganshin handles the film credits himself: written and performed by Artur Ziganshin, with music and lyrics also credited to ShiShi. The film connects directly to the “Blood Tape” EP, a four-track release ShiShi put out in 2025 that includes the title track “Blood Tape” alongside “Doomnight,” “Rocket Ship to Hell” and “Storm Clouds Gather.” The film takes its title, and its central metaphor, from that release.

About ShiShi

ShiShi is the dark electronic project of Artur Ziganshin, an artist based in Ljubljana, Slovenia, who works across music and film. The project pairs original songs with visual work built around themes of fear, dependency, memory and transformation. Ziganshin writes, performs and directs the project’s output himself.

Before “Blood Tape,” ShiShi released music including “Madness was Sad,” “Black birds” and “Sodium Crown.” In 2025, ShiShi released the “Blood Tape” EP, a set of tracks exploring dependency and confession through dense, cinematic electronic production. The 2026 “Blood Tape” film extends that EP’s world into a standalone visual narrative, translating its central metaphor of addiction as vampirism into a six-part cinematic structure.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com