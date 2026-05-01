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American ambient and electronic musician Steve Roach will release “La Rosa – Live in Tucson, 2025” via Projekt on June 5, 2026. The release will be out as a 2CD set in a 6-panel Digipak, limited to 500 copies.

The 120-minute set is a live document of Roach’s December 6, 2025 performance at La Rosa in Tucson, Arizona. “La Rosa – Live in Tucson, 2025” was performed, created and mixed from the stage with no later overdubs or edits.

The Steve Roach ‘La Rosa – Live in Tucson, 2025’ tracklist

The album has 9 tracks spread over the 2 CDs.

CD1

01. “Spirals of Yearning”

02. “Born of Darkness”

03. “Desert Solitude”

CD2

01. “Prometheus Returns / The Continent”

02. “Songlines / Otherworld”

03. “Magnificent Gallery / Circular Ceremony”

04. “Bliss Currents”

05. “This Moment of Today”

06. “Structures From Silence”

About Steve Roach

Steve Roach is an American ambient and electronic musician born in La Mesa, California, in 1955. He began creating electronic music in the late 1970s, after earlier activity in motocross, and released his first solo album, “Now”, in 1982. His early work developed around synthesizers, extended sound forms and live performance methods.

Roach released “Structures from Silence” in 1984. A cassette run of the album reached Stephen Hill, who played it on the Hearts of Space radio programme on KCRW. In 1986, Roach released the “Quiet Music” series. In 1988, he released the double album “Dreamtime Return”. His work also moved into tribal-ambient forms, including didgeridoo use after travels in Australia and experimentations with Prehispanic musical elements through Jorge Reyes.

Roach moved to the Sonoran Desert near Tucson in the early 1990s. In 1995, he signed with Projekt Records, which later became his primary label. His releases includes “The Magnificent Void”, “Mystic Chords & Sacred Spaces”, “Spiral Revelation”, “Molecules of Motion”, “Bloom Ascension”, “Rest of Life”, and multiple live recordings. Roach so far released over 150 albums.

“La Rosa – Live in Tucson, 2025” is his latest release with a two-hour performance recorded in Tucson.

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