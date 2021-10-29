Star Industry bassist Stijn Kuipers is no more – R.I.P.
(Photo as posted by Star Industry on Facebook) Very, very sad news has reached us from the Belgian gothic act Star Industry as the band announced the sudden death of bass player Stijn Kuipers in a Facebook update. In a reaction the band asks to respect all peace and serenity.
Stijn “Stign” Kuijpers (born in 1969) was one of the founding members of the band when they formed in 1996.
Our sincere condolences to the band, his friends and family. Rest in peace Stijn.
