Squarepusher’s celebrates 25th anniversary of ‘Feed Me Weird Things’ on WARP with reissue

Warp Records is releasing a special anniversary edition of Squarepusher’s debut album “Feed Me Weird Things”, 25 years to the day from its original release in ‘96. First released on the now inactive Rephlex label, the album has not been available on streaming platforms until now and has been out of print for more than a decade. It will be reissued on vinyl (2 x 12” 1 x 10” + booklet), deluxe casebound book CD and all digital formats.

This complete edition has been remastered from the original DATs and features two extra tracks which were first released on the B-side of the Squarepusher “Plays…” EP and later featured on the original Japanese release of this album. The edition also includes a 16 page booklet with personal photographs, ephemera and candid notes from Tom Jenkinson, throwing light on the early days of his career.

Good to know, it was Richard D. James (Aphex Twin) who curated the track list for “Feed Me Weird Things” from tapes that Tom had given him and the record includes sleeve notes written by him too, the only time he has done so for another artist.

Here’s a first new single taken from the album.

About Squarepusher

Squarepusher is 46-year old Tom Jenkinson, is an English electronic musician, record producer, bassist, and DJ. His music spans several genres, including drum and bass, IDM, jazz, and electroacoustic music. His recordings are often typified by a combination of complex drum programming, live instrumental playing, and digital signal processing.

He released his 1996 debut LP “Feed Me Weird Things” on Rephlex Records. Jenkinson accepted a five-album record contract with Warp Records in December 1995 which resulted in “Port Rhombus” which was Tom’s first release on Warp Records.