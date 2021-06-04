Digital factor re-releases back-catalogue via Alfa Matrix in remastered versions – first 2 releases available now

Since the release of Digital Factor’s splendid comeback album “A Chemical Process”, Mike Langer decided to revisit the band’s repertoire and start re-release fully remastered versions of his back-catalogue via his new label Alfa Matrix.

The first 2 re-releases are available now exclusively via Bandcamp with more platforms to follow..

Langer and Alfa Matrix decided to start from the beginning with the project’s official debut release: the “Falling Down” EP that came out in 1994. This remastered 2021 version also features a brand new remix of the title song “Falling Down” made by Mike Langer himself. In April 1994, the “Falling Down” EP was an immediate chart success.

You can download the EP below via Bandcamp.

The second re-release is “Relationchips”, the 1995 cult first full length album of Digital Factor which was recorded in the cult Elsterparkstudio in Leipzig (Germany). Most demos of the album had already been written on forehand and two songs (“Years Ago” and “Work”) were also already known from the first tape release “Suiciety”. The song “Mindbooster” also showed the band injecting guitars into their electronic sound style. From “Relationchips”, we all of course remember the excellent now cult club hit “Electro Shock” that is still today part of the band’s live playlist.

“Relationchips” was released in 1995 as a collaboration release between Hard Records and Hyperium/Hypnobeat. It is now made available for the very first time on all digital platforms and in a fully digitally revised remastered version.

