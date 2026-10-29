Skycabin release ‘COVET’ EP

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Skycabin release their “COVET” EP on 28 October 2026, a five-track record from the California-based duo of Farbod Khoshtinat and Sepand Bahrami that moves through dark pop, trip-hop and industrial-leaning electronics. The EP moves through different shades of wanting: escape, connection, possession, growth and the pull back home.

The title track opens the record with Khoshtinat’s vocal carried over a slow build before distorted guitar breaks into the arrangement; Khoshtinat has described it as the most personal song on the EP, tying together ambition, immigration and the idea of home. “Mirage” follows a relationship that cannot be recovered on its old terms, while “Object of Desire” takes a heavier, industrial-leaning turn that the duo trace partly to Nine Inch Nails. “Midnight Ghost,” released as a single on 30 September 2026 with its own official video, deals with feeling out of step inside one’s own community, riding a dark-house pulse. The closing track, “Hysteria,” puts its lyrics against the collective anxiety the duo observed within the Iranian community during the upheaval of early 2026, and against their own interest in the Dancing Plague of 1518; it ends the EP on fast breakbeats and abrasive synth layers, with no resolved finish.

“COVET” is a return to Skycabin’s core two-person set-up after outside vocalists and musicians featured on earlier releases: Khoshtinat handles vocals, lyrics and arrangement, Bahrami leads instrumentation, composition and mixing, and both share production and songwriting. The duo recorded using a Moog Sub Phatty and a Nord Lead 4 alongside guitar and bass, with percussion built from a Nord Drum 3P and programmed samples; Khoshtinat tracked vocals in Los Angeles while Bahrami built out the instrumentation and mixing in San Francisco, and Christian Wright mastered the EP’s singles at Abbey Road Studios.

About Skycabin

Skycabin is the project of Farbod Khoshtinat, based in Los Angeles, and Sepand Bahrami, based in San Francisco, two musicians originally from Iran who first met in Malaysia around 2013 and spent the following years collaborating before formally founding Skycabin in 2020. Both were part of Iran’s underground music scene, where music was recorded and circulated without official permission. Khoshtinat has also directed music videos for artists including Snoop Dogg, T-Pain and Pitbull, and directed an award-winning short film on Iran’s democracy movement that was screened for the United Nations, the Directors Guild of America and the Motion Picture Association of America; Bahrami works as a sound engineer and producer with more than a decade of studio and film credits. Drawing on Massive Attack, Björk and Radiohead, the duo describe their own sound as a dark pop project with a trip-hop twist. They introduced themselves with the single “Insidia” in January 2023, a song about seduction and identity, and have since built out “COVET” through the advance singles “Object of Desire” and “Midnight Ghost,” released 30 September 2026.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com